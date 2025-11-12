Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown gets $25K bail and GPS monitor on Miami attempted murder charge

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Antonio Brown arrives for an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin, File)

By Curt Anderson, The Associated Press

Posted November 12, 2025 10:59 am.

Last Updated November 12, 2025 11:42 am.

Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown will be released on $25,000 bail and must wear a GPS ankle monitor on an attempted murder charge in Florida, a judge ordered Wednesday.

Brown, 37, has pleaded not guilty to the second-degree attempted murder charge, which carries a potential 15-year prison sentence and a fine up to $10,000 if he is convicted. His lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, said Brown would return to his home in Broward County, Florida, while the case proceeds.

“He no longer has a passport. He’ll be living at his home. I look forward to working with him zealously on this case,” Eiglarsh told Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer at a bond hearing.

Brown appeared at the hearing via video wearing a red jail shirt and spoke only to answer questions from the judge. Prosecutors had sought pretrial detention, contending Brown is a high-paid former professional athlete with the resources to flee.

According to an arrest warrant, Brown is accused of grabbing a handgun from a security staffer after a celebrity boxing match in Miami on May 16 and firing two shots at a man he had gotten into a fistfight with earlier. The victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, told investigators that one of the bullets grazed his neck.

Brown’s attorney said Wednesday that the affidavit is mistaken and that Brown actually used his personal firearm, and that the shots were not aimed at anyone.

“It was my client’s own gun,” Eiglarsh said.

Based on his social media posts, Brown had been living in Dubai for several months. In a social media post after the altercation, Brown said he was defending himself because he was “jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me.”

Eiglarsh said Brown has unspecified business interests in Dubai and always intended to turn himself in on the attempted murder charge.

“He didn’t flee to Dubai,” the lawyer said. “He always had a desire and intention to answer this case.”

Brown, who spent 12 years in the NFL, was an All-Pro wide receiver who last played in 2021 for Tampa Bay but spent most of his career with Pittsburgh. For his career, Brown had 928 receptions for more than 12,000 yards and accounted for 88 total touchdowns counting punt returns and one pass.

Curt Anderson, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Olivia Chow challenges Ford government Bill that makes it 'easier to evict'

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is fighting back against the Ford government's plan to push through Bill 60, which includes changes to the Residential Tenancies Act that the mayor believes would make it easier...

3m ago

Epstein emails released by Democrats say Trump 'knew about the girls' and spent time with victim

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein wrote in a 2011 email that Donald Trump had "spent hours" at Epstein's house with a victim of sex trafficking and said in a separate message years later that...

1h ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple victims during Oshawa home invasions

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man following a disturbing string of home invasions and sexual assaults in Oshawa, all occurring on the same afternoon. At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday,...

51m ago

Man goes for joyride on Hamilton bus, passengers still on board

Commuters in Hamilton got more than they bargained for Tuesday night when a man commandeered a Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus and drove it up the Mountain — passengers still inside. Police say...

2h ago

Top Stories

Olivia Chow challenges Ford government Bill that makes it 'easier to evict'

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is fighting back against the Ford government's plan to push through Bill 60, which includes changes to the Residential Tenancies Act that the mayor believes would make it easier...

3m ago

Epstein emails released by Democrats say Trump 'knew about the girls' and spent time with victim

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein wrote in a 2011 email that Donald Trump had "spent hours" at Epstein's house with a victim of sex trafficking and said in a separate message years later that...

1h ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple victims during Oshawa home invasions

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man following a disturbing string of home invasions and sexual assaults in Oshawa, all occurring on the same afternoon. At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday,...

51m ago

Man goes for joyride on Hamilton bus, passengers still on board

Commuters in Hamilton got more than they bargained for Tuesday night when a man commandeered a Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus and drove it up the Mountain — passengers still inside. Police say...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Parents urge TDSB to save film program at North York high school

Parents are urging the Toronto District School Board to save one of the city's only high school film programs, after it was quietly cut for incoming students. Erica Natividad reports.

18h ago

2:35
Residents say beloved ravine threatened by proposed condo development

Beaches residents say an 11-storey condo proposal threatens the wildlife in the Glen Stewart Ravine. Brandon Choghri with why they're concerned, and why the agreement between the city and the developer remains a mystery.

18h ago

2:28
York Region residents stunned by the size of new recycling bins

Something surprising is showing up on driveways across Aurora. Shauna Hunt is speaking to residents about the confusing rollout of a new garbage and recycling program.

23h ago

2:24
Early season winter storm catches GTA drivers off guard

Rhianne Campbell reports, OPP recorded about 340 collisions on GTA roads in a 24 hour period from Sunday to Monday.

0:29
Man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant turns himself in over murder

A man who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant has turned himself in over a fatal shooting in Scarborough.

More Videos