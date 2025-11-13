Over $1M of drugs seized, man charged in trafficking investigation

Over $1 million worth of drugs have been seized, and a man is facing charges in a drug trafficking investigation.

Police in Peel Region say they began the investigation in September and identified a Toronto resident who was allegedly observed conducting multiple drug transactions in Peel.

On Oct. 31, search warrants were executed at multiple addresses in Toronto and resulted in the seizure of a loaded 9mm handgun, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and drugs, including seven kilograms of crystal meth, 1.8 kilograms of cocaine, 2,600 grams of Percocet and 500 grams of fentanyl.

Drugs and cash seized during a drug trafficking investigation. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Service

Louis Aloysuis, 29, of Toronto, is facing several charges, including five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and several weapons charges.

“This enhanced presence enabled our officers to make this arrest and remove dangerous drugs and a firearm before they could cause harm,” Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a statement. “This investigation demonstrates the power of collaboration between our community and our officers in building safer neighbourhoods.”