Over $1M of drugs seized, man charged in trafficking investigation

Peel Regional Police say an overwhelming amount of tips from community members reporting suspicious activity helped kick off an investigation into suspected drug trafficking, leading to an arrest and seizure of more than $1M worth of drugs.

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 13, 2025 11:03 am.

Police in Peel Region say they began the investigation in September and identified a Toronto resident who was allegedly observed conducting multiple drug transactions in Peel.

On Oct. 31, search warrants were executed at multiple addresses in Toronto and resulted in the seizure of a loaded 9mm handgun, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and drugs, including seven kilograms of crystal meth, 1.8 kilograms of cocaine, 2,600 grams of Percocet and 500 grams of fentanyl.

Drugs and cash seized during a drug trafficking investigation.
Drugs and cash seized during a drug trafficking investigation. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Service

Louis Aloysuis, 29, of Toronto, is facing several charges, including five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and several weapons charges.

“This enhanced presence enabled our officers to make this arrest and remove dangerous drugs and a firearm before they could cause harm,” Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a statement. “This investigation demonstrates the power of collaboration between our community and our officers in building safer neighbourhoods.”

Top Stories

Distillery Winter Village files police report over fake Toronto Christmas Market website

The Distillery Historic District has filed a report with Toronto police after discovering a fraudulent website posing as the Toronto Christmas Market — a scam that continues to outrank the official event...

22m ago

CBSA says inspection kiosks outage at some Canadian airports resolved

Canada Border Services Agency says an outage at its inspection kiosks at some Canadian airports has been resolved. The agency posted a message on social media just before 11 a.m., saying "maintenance...

13m ago

Police charge Toronto man known as 'Frank the Tank' in organized crime extortion probe

York Regional Police say a Toronto man has been charged in connection with an ongoing organized crime investigation involving unlawful gaming, extortion, and intimidation tactics. Between January 2024...

1h ago

Additional arrest made after violent downtown Toronto protest of TMU student event

Toronto police say another suspect has been arrested following a violent protest that targeted a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student group event earlier this month. On Nov. 5, demonstrators...

3h ago

