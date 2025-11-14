SIU probing man’s fatal fall at Square One mall in Mississauga

Special Investigations Unit forensics van is seen in this undated photo. GETTY IMAGES

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 14, 2025 6:39 pm.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an 18-year-old man at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga on Wednesday.

Peel Regional Police officers were called about a man in distress who was heading to the mall near Highway 403 and Hurontario Street.

At around 2:20 p.m. an officer spotted the man in the mall’s parking garage.

A short time later, the man fell from the garage to the ground below. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU was notified because an officer was present at the scene at the time of the fatal fall.

No further details about what transpired have been released.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police, among other officials, that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person

