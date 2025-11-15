Brampton man charged after road rage incident leads to hit-and-run

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 15, 2025 1:14 pm.

A Brampton man is facing several charges in what police say was a hate-motivated incident that escalated into a hit-and-run.

Police in Peel Region said the incident began as a road rage confrontation in the early morning hours of Nov. 8, and the accused followed the victim to a nearby home.

“The accused allegedly shouted obscenities and made racially charged comments before striking the victim with his vehicle, dragging him about five metres before fleeing the scene,” police said in a statement.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police have arrested 22-year-old Nicolai Tindris and charged him with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, failure to stop after an accident causing bodily harm and obstructing a peace officer.

