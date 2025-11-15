Warning issued about infant formula purchased online for possible botulism contamination

Packages of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula that the CFIA warns may be contaminated with botulism. CFIA/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 15, 2025 11:53 am.

Last Updated November 15, 2025 11:56 am.

Canadian officials have issued a warning to parents who purchased infant formula online about potential botulism contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula should not be consumed because it may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum.

The warning covers both 238-gram and 680-gram products bearing UPC codes 8 50044 96800 and 8 50044 96802 and includes all unexpired “Use By” codes that were purchased online.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

The CFIA says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.

Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis, fixed pupils, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty in swallowing or speaking, and a change in the sound of the voice. Symptoms in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis.

In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die. If you think you became sick from consuming an affected product, contact your healthcare provider.

The warning was triggered by a recall of the same product in the United States. At least 15 infants in a dozen states have been sickened in the outbreak that began in August. No deaths have been reported, but several lawsuits have been launched against the New York-based formula manufacturer.

