Impaired drivers who kill a parent in Ontario may have to pay mandatory ongoing child support

Doug Downey, Attorney General of Ontario holds a press conference at Queens Park in Toronto Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Joseph Ryan

Posted November 18, 2025 10:18 am.

The Ontario government says it’s looking at new measures that would force impaired drivers to pay ongoing child support if they kill a child’s parent or guardian.

The measures come as an addition to the Safer Roads and Communities Act, 2024, which introduced a lifetime licence suspension for anyone convicted of impaired driving causing death.

“No child should have to bear the weight of losing a parent to impaired driving,” Attorney General Doug Downey said in a media release Tuesday morning.

Downey says the government is exploring “practical solutions” that would help ensure surviving children have long-term financial stability.

The province is looking to jurisdictions with similar laws, including Texas, which in 2023 required offenders convicted of “intoxication manslaughter” to pay child support until the child turns 18 years of age or finishes high school.

The measure is likely part of a bigger legislative package focused on victim support for violent and impaired offenders.

According to the province, in 2021, there were 182 fatalities caused by impaired driving. This includes 96 drinking and driving fatalities and 86 fatalities due to drugs.

