Toronto man arrested in SIM card fraud scheme

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/James Tumelty

By Joseph Ryan

Posted November 18, 2025 11:12 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2025 11:23 am.

Toronto police say a man has been arrested in connection with a fraudulent SIM swapping investigation beginning in 2023.

Police alleged that a telecommunication employee was called, and his employee credentials were solicited. Then, the employee’s credentials were used to transfer the victim’s phone number from their device to the accused’s phone.

Police say the victim’s phone number was allegedly used for authentication to break into various mobile applications of the victim, including their email, cryptocurrency accounts, and a banking application. The funds of the victim were allegedly transferred out of their accounts and into accounts controlled by the suspect.

Officers arrested Hamad Ali, 20, of Toronto, charged him with:

  • Personation to gain advantage;
  • Intercepting private communication;
  • Fraudulently obtaining computer service;
  • Mischief to data;
  • Fraud over $5000 and;
  • Obtaining identity information for a fraudulent offence.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice.

Top Stories

Impaired drivers who kill a parent in Ontario may have to pay mandatory ongoing child support

The Ontario government says it's looking at new measures that would force impaired drivers to pay ongoing child support if they kill a child's parent or guardian. The measures come as an addition to...

51m ago

Cloudflare outage impacts thousands, disrupts transit systems, ChatGPT, X and more

A widely used Internet infrastructure company said that it has largely resolved an issue that led to outages impacting users of everything from ChatGPT and the online game, “League of Legends," to the...

50m ago

'I believe fully in Craig:' Leafs GM Treliving backs Berube, quashing firing chatter

When beleaguered Maple Leafs fans heard that general manager Brad Treliving was holding a morning news conference in the midst of his team's five-game losing streak, an army of online soothsayers got to...

1h ago

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews skates for first time since injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs got some positive news on Tuesday as Auston Matthews was back skating on the ice. It is the first time Matthews has been skating since suffering a lower-body injury against...

1h ago

