Toronto man arrested in SIM card fraud scheme

Toronto police say a man has been arrested in connection with a fraudulent SIM swapping investigation beginning in 2023.

Police alleged that a telecommunication employee was called, and his employee credentials were solicited. Then, the employee’s credentials were used to transfer the victim’s phone number from their device to the accused’s phone.

Police say the victim’s phone number was allegedly used for authentication to break into various mobile applications of the victim, including their email, cryptocurrency accounts, and a banking application. The funds of the victim were allegedly transferred out of their accounts and into accounts controlled by the suspect.

Cyber Investigators made an arrest in SIM Swap investigation.



By transferring a number to another SIM, access is gained to text message one-time passwords to various apps, including banking apps.



Tip: Google or Microsoft authenticator apps are a more secure method of MFA. https://t.co/MZHvvAw9uy — TPS – Coordinated Cyber Centre (@TPS_Cyber) November 18, 2025

Officers arrested Hamad Ali, 20, of Toronto, charged him with:

Personation to gain advantage;

Intercepting private communication;

Fraudulently obtaining computer service;

Mischief to data;

Fraud over $5000 and;

Obtaining identity information for a fraudulent offence.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice.