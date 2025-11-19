No injuries reported in 2-alarm industrial fire
Posted November 19, 2025 6:20 am.
Last Updated November 19, 2025 7:05 am.
No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire at a woodworking shop early Wednesday morning, according to Toronto Fire.
Emergency crews were called to 35 Primrose Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.
Toronto Fire says there was heavy smoke with flames pushing through the roof of the building.
In a social media post, Toronto police says delays are expected in the area as crews continue to control the fire.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.