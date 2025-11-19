No injuries reported in 2-alarm industrial fire

No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire at a woodworking shop early Wednesday morning, according to Toronto Fire.

Emergency crews were called to 35 Primrose Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire says there was heavy smoke with flames pushing through the roof of the building.

In a social media post, Toronto police says delays are expected in the area as crews continue to control the fire.

FIRE:

Brandon Ave & Primrose Ave

5:22am

-reports of an industrial fire

-police & fire o/s

-no reports of injuries

-expect road closures in the area

-consider alternate routes#GO2420588

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 19, 2025

The cause of the fire is still unknown.