Second victim identified in west end assault, harassment investigation

Toronto police say a second victim has been connected to a 46-year-old man, originally wanted for allegedly assaulting and harassing someone over nine months earlier this year.

Investigators say James Irwin Allan Davey is wanted on 15 charges, including assault, uttering threats, forcible confinement and harassing a person in the Eglinton Avenue West and Bathurst Street area between Feb. 2025 and Oct. 6, 2025.

Police say Davey and the victim were known to each other.

Investigators say on Nov. 19, they were called for an assault in the Eglinton Avenue West and Marlee Avenue area. It’s alleged that a man assaulted, forcibly confined and uttered threats to a woman who was known to him.

Police have identified Davey as the suspect in the second incident, raising the number of charges against him to 17.

Davey is described as five feet 10 with a heavy build, balding with grey, short hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.