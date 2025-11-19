Second victim identified in west end assault, harassment investigation

James Irwin Allan Davey, 46, of Toronto, is wanted in a pair of assault investigations, according to Toronto Police. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 19, 2025 9:29 pm.

Last Updated November 19, 2025 9:31 pm.

Toronto police say a second victim has been connected to a 46-year-old man, originally wanted for allegedly assaulting and harassing someone over nine months earlier this year.

Investigators say James Irwin Allan Davey is wanted on 15 charges, including assault, uttering threats, forcible confinement and harassing a person in the Eglinton Avenue West and Bathurst Street area between Feb. 2025 and Oct. 6, 2025.

Police say Davey and the victim were known to each other.

Investigators say on Nov. 19, they were called for an assault in the Eglinton Avenue West and Marlee Avenue area. It’s alleged that a man assaulted, forcibly confined and uttered threats to a woman who was known to him.

Police have identified Davey as the suspect in the second incident, raising the number of charges against him to 17.

Davey is described as five feet 10 with a heavy build, balding with grey, short hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Top Stories

Study finds diet high in ultra-processed foods linked to dozens of health conditions

A new report is warning about the danger of eating ultra-processed foods, and the research might make you think twice about what you buy at the grocery store. Ready-made meals, sweet and savoury snacks,...

3h ago

Richmond Hill couple fighting to evict Airbnb guest who won't pay or leave

What can you do when an Airbnb guest, who checked in months ago, refuses to pay and also refuses to check out? That's what one Richmond Hill couple, who asked to remain anonymous, is trying to figure out. The...

7h ago

Man, 46, arrested in fatal Mississauga hit-and-run

A 46-year-old Mississauga man is in custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run last week in Peel Region. Police say 56-year-old Santosh Kumar Patra was struck and killed at the intersection of...

5h ago

'Modern day Pablo Escobar': 7 Canadians arrested in relation to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding

Seven Canadians with alleged ties to former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who is considered one of the world’s most dangerous fugitives with a major drug-trafficking network operating across...

4h ago

