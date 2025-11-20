Dirt bike rider wanted for allegedly making threats in North York road rage incident

Photo of a man wanted in an alleged road rage incident in North York in August 2025. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 20, 2025 8:37 pm.

Police are searching for a man who allegedly made death threats against another motorist following a road rage incident in North York.

Investigators say the man and the motorist were engaged in a road rage incident around 6 p.m. on August 12 in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Police allege the man broke the side mirror on the car and then threatened to shoot the driver before fleeing the scene northbound on a dirt bike.

The man is described as having a medium build, short black hair with dreadlocks and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a dark blue tank top, light blue shorts, and red sandals.

The dirt bike he was riding had a front wheel that was larger than the rear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

