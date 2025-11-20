Freeland will move to U.K. for new job at prestigious Rhodes Trust

OTTAWA — Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland will move to Oxford, England, to take on a new position next summer administering the Rhodes Trust, the educational charity says.

The charity is famous for its prestigious Rhodes Scholarship, which offers students from around the world the chance to study at the University of Oxford.

It announced Wednesday evening that Freeland has been appointed CEO of the Rhodes Trust, starting next July 1.

The former finance minister was in the running for the Liberal party leadership earlier this year but lost to Mark Carney, who then became prime minister.

Freeland served dual roles in Carney’s cabinet as internal trade minister and transport minister, and led a push to reduce internal trade barriers in Canada.

She abruptly stepped down from her cabinet roles in September to take on a special role representing the Carney government on matters dealing with the reconstruction of Ukraine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press