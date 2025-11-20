Freeland will move to U.K. for new job at prestigious Rhodes Trust

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade Chrystia Freeland arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted November 20, 2025 11:48 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2025 12:39 pm.

OTTAWA — Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland will move to Oxford, England, to take on a new position next summer administering the Rhodes Trust, the educational charity says.

The charity is famous for its prestigious Rhodes Scholarship, which offers students from around the world the chance to study at the University of Oxford.

It announced Wednesday evening that Freeland has been appointed CEO of the Rhodes Trust, starting next July 1.

The former finance minister was in the running for the Liberal party leadership earlier this year but lost to Mark Carney, who then became prime minister.

Freeland served dual roles in Carney’s cabinet as internal trade minister and transport minister, and led a push to reduce internal trade barriers in Canada.

She abruptly stepped down from her cabinet roles in September to take on a special role representing the Carney government on matters dealing with the reconstruction of Ukraine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

