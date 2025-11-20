Major cuts to George Brown College’s culinary and hospitality programs

George Brown’s renowned Chef School, the largest in the county, is pausing enrolment in a third of its chef and hospitality programs. Former graduates say the cuts could have a lasting impact on the industry. Catalina Gillies reports.

By Catalina Gillies

Posted November 20, 2025 6:46 pm.

For Michelin-star chef Jeremy Austin, the Italian culinary program at George Brown College wasn’t just schooling — it was the foundation of his entire career.

Now, that very program, along with six others in the chef school and hospitality department, is being paused, including the food and beverage management program completed by his wife and business partner, Cassie — a program both say helped them build The Pine into a Michelin-star restaurant in Creemore.

“Essentially, most of the best programs they’re cutting, which is extremely unfortunate because those are the programs that I did. And those are the things that really shaped who I am as a chef,” Austin tells CityNews.

Austin warns that these cuts could ripple through the sector, saying the industry could lose out on some incredible chefs if they don’t have access to this type of training. 

“Because I did the postgraduate Italian program, I would always recommend going to school just for that program alone. So I think the biggest hit that the school is going to take is it’s going to become less and less desirable.”

In a statement to CityNews, the college says, “Decisions about program intake suspension reflect a continuous process of evaluation in our current climate in a Canadian setting” and that “Overall application numbers have been shaped by a mix of factors, including policies related to international student enrolment and shifts in student preferences.”

The Ministry of Colleges and Universities tells CityNews, “The federal government’s decision to unilaterally proceed with another change impacting international students continues to force the postsecondary sector, including George Brown College, to make difficult decisions regarding their long-term success and sustainability.”

The ministry is also repeating its call for Ottawa to apply a regional lens to post-graduate work permit rules, saying communities still need workers in fields like culinary and hospitality. 

George Brown says that while current students will be able to finish their studies, no new students will be admitted until further notice.

