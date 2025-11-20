2 arrested in Vaughan jewellery distraction theft investigation

York police say they arrested two suspects in connection to a jewellery distraction theft investigation in Vaughan.

Police were called to the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and Islington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a jewellery distraction theft.

Officers say they were contacted after an individual observed two women in a black Ford Edge allegedly attempting a jewellery distraction theft against an elderly neighbour. Police located the suspect vehicle and arrested the two female suspects.

Investigators say there may be more victims in connection to a second incident allegedly involving the same suspects.

Police did not identify the suspects by name, however images were released. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.