2 arrested in Vaughan jewellery distraction theft investigation
Posted November 20, 2025 9:46 am.
Last Updated November 20, 2025 10:20 am.
York police say they arrested two suspects in connection to a jewellery distraction theft investigation in Vaughan.
Police were called to the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and Islington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a jewellery distraction theft.
Officers say they were contacted after an individual observed two women in a black Ford Edge allegedly attempting a jewellery distraction theft against an elderly neighbour. Police located the suspect vehicle and arrested the two female suspects.
Investigators say there may be more victims in connection to a second incident allegedly involving the same suspects.
Police did not identify the suspects by name, however images were released. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.