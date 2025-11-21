20-year-old man dies in hospital following Uxbridge crash

A 20-year-old man has died after being injured in a single-vehicle crash in Uxbridge earlier this week.

Around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with Durham Regional Police Service and paramedics responded to the area of York Durham Line and Aurora Road.

Police say a vehicle was heading east on Aurora Road when it crossed the intersection at York Durham Line and went east onto a private road.

“The vehicle entered the private road at a high rate of speed leaving the roadway into a large field,” a police release states.

The 20-year-old man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, and the driver, a 22-year-old man, were both injured in the crash. Paramedics transported them to trauma centres in the Toronto area.

Police say the passenger was critically injured in the crash and has since died in hospital.

The driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.