Carney says Canada upholding values but drops talk of ‘feminist foreign policy’

Prime Minister Mark Carney gives Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand a fist-bump as she arrives to take part in a working session at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted November 23, 2025 5:29 am.

Last Updated November 23, 2025 8:14 am.

JOHANNESBURG — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada no longer has a feminist foreign policy, but still wants to uphold values on the world stage that include LGBTQ+ rights and combatting violence against women.

“Yes we have that aspect to our foreign policy. But I wouldn’t describe our foreign policy as feminist foreign policy,” Carney said at a Sunday news conference during the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

His comments illustrate a shift in rhetoric from the government of Justin Trudeau, which repeatedly called itself a feminist government. Trudeau had published a feminist foreign-aid policy, and his government declared having a feminist foreign policy, though it never published a document outlining how that operates.

As Canada seeks more trade, including with governments that don’t prioritize gender equality, Carney says it’s part of Canada’s policy to try making progress by discussing strategies and approaches toward equality.

At the G20 summit, the prime minister said it was important the South African chair had put gender-based violence into a joint statement as something countries must tackle. The move came after large protests across the country against the high rate of violence women face in the country.

Carney says Canada still needs to make progress on gender-based violence at home, and said Ottawa can work with other countries to create a safer world for women.

He also said that Canada’s relations with the European Union are “unmatched” because of shared values that include sustainability, gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights.

Last month, in testimony before the House foreign affairs committee, the secretary of state for international development, Randeep Sarai, said the government still takes a feminist lens to foreign aid.

He told MPs that feminist policy makes economic sense, as it boosts the participation of women in global labour markets. He said this includes “a very firm commitment” to sexual and reproductive health supports.

“It’s not just the right thing to do. It’s a smart thing to do,” he said on Oct. 28.

In September, Sen. Marilou McPhedran expressed concern over a lack of prioritization for women’s issues, after the Liberals were re-elected in the spring in part due to support from women.

“We’re seeing a real pattern here with Prime Minister Carney, with the troika of white corporate men who are now at the peak of government,” she said at a Sept. 17 press conference.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

