Thai woman found alive in coffin after being brought in for cremation

In this Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, photo, an emergency rescue team transports an elderly woman discovered to still be alive after being considered deceased to a local hospital before her scheduled cremation at Wat Rat Prakhong Tham temple, Nonthaburi province, Thailand. (Wat Rat Prakhong Tham via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 24, 2025 8:18 am.

Last Updated November 24, 2025 10:32 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — A woman in Thailand shocked temple staff when she started moving in her coffin after being brought in for cremation.

Wat Rat Prakhong Tham, a Buddhist temple in the province of Nonthaburi on the outskirts of Bangkok, posted a video on its Facebook page, showing a woman lying in a white coffin in the back of a pick-up truck, slightly moving her arms and head, leaving temple staff bewildered.

Pairat Soodthoop, the temple’s general and financial affairs manager, told The Associated Press on Monday that the 65-year-old woman’s brother drove her from the province of Phitsanulok to be cremated.

He said they heard a faint knock coming from the coffin.

“I was a bit surprised, so I asked them to open the coffin, and everyone was startled,” he said. “I saw her opening her eyes slightly and knocking on the side of the coffin. She must have been knocking for quite some time.”

According to Pairat, the brother said his sister had been bedridden for about two years, when her health deteriorated and she became unresponsive, appearing to stop breathing two days ago. The brother then placed her in a coffin and made the 500-kilometer (300-mile) journey to a hospital in Bangkok, to which the woman had previously expressed a wish to donate her organs.

The hospital refused to accept the brother’s offer as he didn’t have an official death certificate, Pairat said. His temple offers a free cremation service, which is why the brother approached them on Sunday, but was also refused due to the missing document.

The temple manager said that while he was explaining how to get a death certificate when they heard the knocking. They then assessed her and sent her to a nearby hospital.

The abbot said the temple would cover her medical expenses, according to Pairat.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 now confirmed dead as result of Brampton house fire: Peel police

Five people are now confirmed dead from a Brampton house fire after more remains were discovered inside the charred wreckage over the weekend, Peel Regional Police confirmed on Monday morning. Const....

0m ago

Where is Irma Galastica? An investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Toronto mother

It's been over a year since Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, went missing. It took several days before her friends and family confirmed she had, in fact, disappeared. Her disappearance...

Exclusive

4h ago

Seatbelt recall impacting some Ford vehicles leaves consumer frustrated

A woman who lives near Niagara Falls reached out to Speakers Corner after her driver's side seatbelt -- under a current recall -- became completely detached. She's now battling with Ford of Canada to get...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Ford government's controversial Bill 60 passes in Ontario legislature

A controversial housing bill by Premier Doug Ford's government passed at the Ontario legislature on Monday, despite much opposition from housing advocates and renters. Those who oppose Bill 60 feel...

9m ago

Top Stories

5 now confirmed dead as result of Brampton house fire: Peel police

Five people are now confirmed dead from a Brampton house fire after more remains were discovered inside the charred wreckage over the weekend, Peel Regional Police confirmed on Monday morning. Const....

0m ago

Where is Irma Galastica? An investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Toronto mother

It's been over a year since Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, went missing. It took several days before her friends and family confirmed she had, in fact, disappeared. Her disappearance...

Exclusive

4h ago

Seatbelt recall impacting some Ford vehicles leaves consumer frustrated

A woman who lives near Niagara Falls reached out to Speakers Corner after her driver's side seatbelt -- under a current recall -- became completely detached. She's now battling with Ford of Canada to get...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Ford government's controversial Bill 60 passes in Ontario legislature

A controversial housing bill by Premier Doug Ford's government passed at the Ontario legislature on Monday, despite much opposition from housing advocates and renters. Those who oppose Bill 60 feel...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Ontario passes housing Bill 60, protesters attempt to disrupt vote

Despite much opposition from housing advocates and renters, the Ford government passed the controversial housing Bill 60 which is set to impose major changes to the province's eviction system.

1h ago

0:28
Vehicle found on its roof in downtown Toronto, two arrested

Toronto Police say a vehicle was found on its roof near Front and Cherry Street where the driver was suspected of fleeing the scene, two people have since been arrested.

5h ago

0:25
Brampton man charged over fatal shooting of his father

A 25-year-old Brampton man was charged over the fatal shooting of his father after police found a man in his 50s with gunshot wounds inside his home.

5h ago

2:19
Canadian small businesses, shoppers lose faith in Canada Post despite reaching agreement in principle

Rhianne Campbell is checking in with small businesses to see how they’ve adapted to the uncertainty surrounding the crown corporation this holiday season.

20h ago

2:14
Seasonably mild weather through middle of next week

Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers Sunday morning and afternoon, with wind gusts up to 50 km/h in some areas.
More Videos