Toronto homicide unit investigating after man dies from gunshot wounds in hospital
Posted November 25, 2025 9:02 am.
Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was brought to a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police at 31 Division say the man arrived at a hospital just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. He was later pronounced dead in the hospital.
It’s not yet known where the shooting occurred or if there are any arrests.
Police say the homicide unit is investigating.
No further details have been released at this time.