Westbound Gardiner Expressway closed at Yonge due to 2-vehicle crash

Toronto police tape is shown in this image. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 26, 2025 9:12 pm.

All westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway are closed at Yonge Street due to a two-vehicle collision.

The collision occurred after 8 p.m. near Lower Jarvis Street.

One vehicle rolled over in the crash. It’s unknown whether anyone was injured in the collision.

All the westbound lanes are closed and just one eastbound lane is open due to emergency vehicles. There is no access to the westbound Gardiner from the southbound Don Valley Parkway and all traffic is being directed onto Lake Shore Boulevard.

Heavy traffic delays are expected in the area.

