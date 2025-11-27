Former Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault quitting cabinet following pipeline deal

Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault is resigning from Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet after Ottawa signed a memorandum of understanding with Alberta on a proposed new pipeline.

The avowed environmentalist and longtime climate activist has been a key fixture in the Liberal government for the past six years.

In a statement confirming his resignation, Guilbeault said he “strongly opposed” the memorandum of understanding between Alberta and the federal government.

“When I entered politics, it was because I had a deep conviction that I could make a difference in fighting climate change and protecting our environment,” read his statement.

He cited a lack of consultation with the Indigenous nations of the west coast of British Columbia and the provincial government and the major environmental impacts of a pipeline as some of his reasons for opposition.

Guilbeault avoided TV cameras and questions from reporters for several days as news emerged of progress on an agreement between the federal government and Alberta on the energy file.

Guilbeault was environment minister to former prime minister Justin Trudeau for years, and served as the chief salesperson and defender of the contentious consumer carbon tax.

He introduced Canada’s first emissions reduction plan — effectively a road map for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

Guilbeault added in his statement that several elements of the action plan he worked on have been or are about to be dismantled, including the consumer carbon pricing, the Zero Emission Vehicle standard and the oil and gas sector emissions.

“In my view, these measures remain essential to our climate action plan.”

Liberal MPs downplayed for reporters earlier this week reports of discontent within caucus over Ottawa’s agreement with Alberta.

Prior to his political career, Guilbeault cofounded the largest environmental organization in Quebec and also served as director and campaign manager for Greenpeace.