Former Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault quitting cabinet following pipeline deal

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages Steven Guilbeault participates in a family photo following a cabinet swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press and Meredith Bond

Posted November 27, 2025 4:41 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2025 5:17 pm.

Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault is resigning from Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet after Ottawa signed a memorandum of understanding with Alberta on a proposed new pipeline.

The avowed environmentalist and longtime climate activist has been a key fixture in the Liberal government for the past six years.

In a statement confirming his resignation, Guilbeault said he “strongly opposed” the memorandum of understanding between Alberta and the federal government.

“When I entered politics, it was because I had a deep conviction that I could make a difference in fighting climate change and protecting our environment,” read his statement.

He cited a lack of consultation with the Indigenous nations of the west coast of British Columbia and the provincial government and the major environmental impacts of a pipeline as some of his reasons for opposition.

Guilbeault avoided TV cameras and questions from reporters for several days as news emerged of progress on an agreement between the federal government and Alberta on the energy file.

Guilbeault was environment minister to former prime minister Justin Trudeau for years, and served as the chief salesperson and defender of the contentious consumer carbon tax.

He introduced Canada’s first emissions reduction plan — effectively a road map for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

Guilbeault added in his statement that several elements of the action plan he worked on have been or are about to be dismantled, including the consumer carbon pricing, the Zero Emission Vehicle standard and the oil and gas sector emissions.

“In my view, these measures remain essential to our climate action plan.”

Liberal MPs downplayed for reporters earlier this week reports of discontent within caucus over Ottawa’s agreement with Alberta.

Prior to his political career, Guilbeault cofounded the largest environmental organization in Quebec and also served as director and campaign manager for Greenpeace.

Top Stories

'Just another excuse': Ford fires back on Toronto concerns about oversized school zone signs

Premier Doug Ford fired back at accusations that signs provided to municipalities to replace speed cameras are too big to put up, and in Toronto's case, there aren't enough of them. Toronto Mayor Olivia...

48m ago

Fire crews continue to battle flames at Thorncliffe Park high-rise complex

Fire crews continue to battle a blaze at a high-rise complex on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 11 Thorncliffe Park Drive at around 1:36 p.m....

1m ago

Coroner's inquest into death of man shot by Peel police in 2020 announced

The Coroner's Office has announced an inquest into the death of a man shot by Peel Regional Police in 2020. Jamal Francique was shot while being arrested on Jan. 7, 2020, in Mississauga. The Special...

3h ago

New trial ordered in 1989 murder of 10-year old Toronto girl

The Court of Appeal for Ontario has ordered a new trial for a man convicted of killing 10-year-old Darla Thurrott in 1989. In a decision issued Thursday, the court concluded there was a miscarriage...

1h ago

