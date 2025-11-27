Ontario signs deal with Marten Falls First Nation to fast track road to Ring of Fire

Another northern Ontario First Nation has signed a partnership deal with the province to fast track construction on the road to the mineral-rich Ring of Fire.

Marten Falls First Nation will receive nearly $40 million for a multi-purpose community centre, materials for other infrastructure projects, including this season’s winter road, and other priority projects.

Chief Bruce Achneepineskum says the deal represents economic reconciliation, and adds it also fixes a relationship with the province that has historically left the community behind.

In return, the community will complete its environmental assessment on the Marten Falls Access Road by February with the hopes of beginning construction by August.

Marten Falls is about 450 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont., accessible via a winter road for a month or two a year and otherwise only reachable by air.

Premier Doug Ford says the deal is a “landmark moment” to bring prosperity to northern Ontario.

The province recently signed a similar deal with Webequie First Nation, which is north of Marten Falls.

Both are leading environmental assessments on three roads that will connect to Webequie in the north, mining activities in the Ring of Fire, Marten Falls further south and, ultimately, the provincial highway system.