Supreme Court says investor’s action against mining company can proceed

The flag of the Supreme Court of Canada flies on the east flag pole in Ottawa, on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted November 28, 2025 11:41 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2025 12:31 pm.

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada says an investor’s legal action against a mining company over its decision not to immediately publicize information about a production setback can proceed.

Just days after Canadian firm Lundin Mining Corp. detected wall instability at its open-pit mine in Chile in October 2017, a rock slide prompted the company to shut down part of the mine.

Lundin did not publicly disclose the events at the time but advised investors in a scheduled update about a month later.

The day after the update was issued, the price of Lundin’s securities on the Toronto Stock Exchange fell 16 per cent.

Investor Dov Markowich — who bought Lundin shares after the rock slide, but before it became public — sought permission to bring a case against the company under Ontario’s Securities Act.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice dismissed Markowich’s motion but the Ontario Court of Appeal overturned the decision, leading the company to appeal to the Supreme Court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'Prolonged event': Hundreds displaced due to carbon monoxide concerns from Thorncliffe Park fire

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says crews remain on scene at 11 Thorncliffe Park Boulevard after what officials are calling one of the more complex fire situations the city has faced in recent years. Fire...

3h ago

Southern Ontario braces for more snow this weekend

Southern Ontario is expected to continue experiencing winter weather conditions on Friday, as lake-effect snow squalls off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay impact parts of the region. The snow squalls that...

27m ago

Convicted drug trafficker sought by OPP, may be in GTA

Provincial police are searching for a convicted drug trafficker who is on the loose and possibly in the GTA. OPP say 36-year-old Troy Parson is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions...

1h ago

Toronto police seek suspect wanted in random North York assault

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with an assault that left a victim in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Wednesday, Nov. 26, at...

3h ago

