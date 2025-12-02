Apple Replay is here. What’s the No. 1 song on Apple Music’s 2025 songs chart?

Rose performs during the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Sept. 27, 2025, left, and Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (AP Photo)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted December 2, 2025 8:46 am.

Last Updated December 2, 2025 9:03 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — It arrived in 2024. And it never left. Rosé and Bruno Mars’ massively popular, Grammy-nominated “APT.” topped Apple Music’s global song chart in 2025 as the giant music streamer released year-end lists Tuesday and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes.

“APT.” is both artists’ first No. 1 on the year-end global songs chart.

They’re followed by another dynamic duo, Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther,” in second. Mars makes another appearance, in third, for his collaboration with Lady Gaga, “Die With a Smile.” Then it’s Lamar again in fourth — “Not Like Us” returns to a top spot, after earning the No. 1 position in 2024 — and in fifth, it’s Billie Eilish with “Birds of a Feather.”

The success of Lamar’s “GNX” album kept listeners engaged, and five of his songs made the global chart’s Top 25.

Of the 100 songs included on the list, 36 are from women, down slightly from 2024’s record of 39. However, seven of the Top 10 songs were by — or featured — a woman, more than double from last year.

A big year for ‘APT.’

“APT.” also topped a few of Apple Music’s other end-of-year charts. They claimed the top spot on the streaming platform’s Shazam Global Radio Spins chart, the Top 100: Global Radio chart (which tracks the most played songs on radio stations around the world) and Apple’s most-read lyrics charts.

“The phenomenal global success of Rosé and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT.’ has been a powerful reminder that great songs will always transcend borders,” Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s co-head, said in a statement.

Apple Music’s Replay rivals Spotify’s Wrapped

Also available Tuesday is Replay — Apple’s alternative to Spotify’s Wrapped — which allows Apple Music subscribers to engage with their favorite music on the streaming service this year.

Replay highlights include a Discovery feature (where users can track new artists they discovered this year), Loyalty (the artists they listen to consistently) and Comebacks (the ones who’ve made a return to their listening rotation). They’ll also be able to uncover their total minutes listened, total artists listened, longest artist streak and favorite genres.

Musicians themselves will be able to share listenership growth and year-over-year performance summaries.

Tyler, the Creator named Apple Music’s artist of the year

Last month, Apple Music named Tyler, the Creator its artist of the year. The multi-hyphenate rapper, one year after the release of his critically acclaimed album “Chromakopia,” earned 4.5 billion minutes of listening time between November 2024 and October 2025, Apple Music reported.

“Tyler continues to prove that anything is possible. His creativity has been incredible all year,” Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s global creative director, said in a statement. “His creative risk-taking is only matched by the care he takes to present it, and he inspires his peers and fans now, just as he will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Garbage truck driver killed in Scarborough collision

A garbage truck driver has died after being struck by the vehicle he was operating in Scarborough on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the incident happened around 8:34 a.m. at Morningside Avenue...

21m ago

Woman in critical condition after Scarborough stabbing, male suspect at large

A woman is in hospital with life‑threatening injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Markham Road and Select Avenue near...

1h ago

Toronto man heartbroken after childhood home destroyed in Hong Kong fire that has killed more than 150

For Paul Chow, the images are almost too much to bear. The Hong Kong apartment complex he called home for more than 30 years has been reduced to ashes in a catastrophic fire that has claimed 150 lives...

8m ago

Canadians react after Wayne Gretzky photographed golfing with President Trump

Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is once again facing scrutiny after being photographed alongside U.S. President Donald Trump on the golf course. Trump shared the image on Truth Social, sparking...

1h ago

Top Stories

Garbage truck driver killed in Scarborough collision

A garbage truck driver has died after being struck by the vehicle he was operating in Scarborough on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the incident happened around 8:34 a.m. at Morningside Avenue...

21m ago

Woman in critical condition after Scarborough stabbing, male suspect at large

A woman is in hospital with life‑threatening injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Markham Road and Select Avenue near...

1h ago

Toronto man heartbroken after childhood home destroyed in Hong Kong fire that has killed more than 150

For Paul Chow, the images are almost too much to bear. The Hong Kong apartment complex he called home for more than 30 years has been reduced to ashes in a catastrophic fire that has claimed 150 lives...

8m ago

Canadians react after Wayne Gretzky photographed golfing with President Trump

Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is once again facing scrutiny after being photographed alongside U.S. President Donald Trump on the golf course. Trump shared the image on Truth Social, sparking...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Report finds record high Ontario food bank usage for the 9th consecutive year

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with experts about how to address the escalating hunger crisis across the province.

11h ago

4:14
Snow accumulating for Tuesday morning commute

Monday night will bring in some snow continuing into the morning commute, with an expected 3-5 cm accumulating. By 10 a.m. some sunshine is expected to peak through with a daytime high of 0°C.

12h ago

2:18
Carney shuffles cabinet, Alberta MOU faces scrutiny

The Prime Minister has filled the openings created when Steven Guilbeault resigned from cabinet - as his Environment Minister & House Leader face pressure from East and West, over the Alberta pipeline agreement.

14h ago

2:13
No opening date for Eglinton Crosstown LRT as line completes final test

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT is wrapping up its 30-day revenue service demonstration, marking a major milestone in the beleaguered project. But as Tina Yazdani reports, officials still can't provide an opening date.

16h ago

3:56
Fire continues to burn in an East York condo complex as hundreds remain displaced

A fire continues to burn inside a pair of Toronto condo buildings leaving hundreds displaced for several days now. Shauna Hunt with why the blaze has been so challenging to extinguish.

16h ago

More Videos