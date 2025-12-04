CIBC reports fourth-quarter profit up from year ago, raises dividend

CIBC raised its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $2.18 billion, up from $1.88 billion a year ago.

The bank says it will now pay quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share, up from 97 cents per share.

CIBC says its profit for the quarter ended Oct. 31 amounted to $2.20 per diluted share, up from $1.90 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $7.58 billion, up from $6.62 billion, while the bank’s provision for credit losses amounted to $605 million, up from $419 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $2.21 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $1.91 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.08 per share, according to estimates compiled by LSEG Data & Analytics.