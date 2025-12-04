Key ministers to address Assembly of First Nations gathering in Ottawa today

OTTAWA — A handful of key federal cabinet ministers will address the Assembly of First Nations gathering in Ottawa today, including Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

But Energy Minister Tim Hodgson and Defence Minister David McGuinty — two ministers helping to advance Prime Minister Mark Carney’s major projects agenda — have been taken off the agenda, despite previously being scheduled to appear.

National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak has said Budget 2025 failed First Nations because it did not include more infrastructure funding and educational resources for their communities.

Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty and Northern Affairs Minister Rebecca Chartrand are also expected to participate in a question-and-answer session with chiefs.

Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke with chiefs on Tuesday and attempted to quell their concerns about an agreement he signed with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith that paves the way for a pipeline to B.C.’s coast.

Chiefs unanimously passed a resolution calling for that agreement to be rescinded, and to push the federal government to uphold its tanker ban on the northern B.C. coast.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press