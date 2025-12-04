Supreme Court of Canada to review inmates’ challenge of jail lockdowns

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear the cases of two inmates who challenged the use of rotating lockdowns at a Nova Scotia jail.

The two inmates at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility went to court to contest the legality of the lockdowns, which took place due to staff shortages.

Each man filed a habeas corpus application — a request for a hearing before a judge to determine if a detention is lawful.

The inmates successfully argued the lockdowns were unlawful and deprived them of their remaining freedom in the jail.

The Crown appealed the judge’s decisions, contending that habeas corpus was not the appropriate means of addressing systemic issues at the facility.

The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal allowed the Crown’s appeals in March, saying the judge effectively turned the habeas corpus applications into a review of operational decisions at the jail.