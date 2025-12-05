209 kilograms of opium smuggled in machinery into Canada, CBSA says

A Canada Border Services Agency patch is seen on the uniform of a CBSA officer at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, October 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 5, 2025 4:19 pm.

Last Updated December 5, 2025 4:38 pm.

BURNABY — The Canada Border Services Agency says its officers seized a shipment of 209 kilograms of opium.

A statement Friday says the drugs were detected in a shipping container at the Burnaby, B.C., container examination facility.

The agency says the drugs were found in March, wrapped inside an 11,000 kilogram piece of commercial machinery.

The agency says the container originated from the United Arab Emirates.

It says the investigation is ongoing.

The Canadian Press

