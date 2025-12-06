Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll expected to miss a week with lower-body injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ precarious goalie situation has gone from bad to worse.

Goaltender Joseph Woll was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 4 with a lower-body injury, the Maple Leafs announced Saturday.

Artur Akhtyamov was recalled from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies in a corresponding move.

After two periods of play on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Maple Leafs replaced Woll in net with Dennis Hildeby, announcing he would not return to the game after sustaining the injury.

Speaking to reporters after morning skate on Saturday, head coach Craig Berube said the hope is that Woll will miss just a week.

“He’ll be a week, hopefully. That’s right now. That’s where he is at,” Berube said. “Better than expected? “No, not better. Better would be he’s ready to go tonight. But that’s not the case. We’re not expecting it to be too long.”

Woll was away from the Leafs for “personal family reasons” during training camp and only returned Nov. 15 before starting eight of the team’s next nine games. He provided the wobbling club some strong performances, going 4-3-1 with a .923 save percentage and a 2.44 goals-against average.

The Maple Leafs are in all-around goalie trouble, with their other key netminder also out with an upper-body injury. Anthony Stolarz has not skated since Nov. 11, and there is currently no timeline for his return.

Hildeby, meanwhile, had played six games so far this season entering Thursday’s matchup, with a .914 save percentage and one win.