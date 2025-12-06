Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll expected to miss a week with lower-body injury

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll watches the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period in Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted December 6, 2025 4:15 pm.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ precarious goalie situation has gone from bad to worse.

Goaltender Joseph Woll was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 4 with a lower-body injury, the Maple Leafs announced Saturday.

Artur Akhtyamov was recalled from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies in a corresponding move.

After two periods of play on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Maple Leafs replaced Woll in net with Dennis Hildeby, announcing he would not return to the game after sustaining the injury.

Speaking to reporters after morning skate on Saturday, head coach Craig Berube said the hope is that Woll will miss just a week.

“He’ll be a week, hopefully. That’s right now. That’s where he is at,” Berube said. “Better than expected? “No, not better. Better would be he’s ready to go tonight. But that’s not the case. We’re not expecting it to be too long.”

Woll was away from the Leafs for “personal family reasons” during training camp and only returned Nov. 15 before starting eight of the team’s next nine games. He provided the wobbling club some strong performances, going 4-3-1 with a .923 save percentage and a 2.44 goals-against average.

The Maple Leafs are in all-around goalie trouble, with their other key netminder also out with an upper-body injury. Anthony Stolarz has not skated since Nov. 11, and there is currently no timeline for his return.

Hildeby, meanwhile, had played six games so far this season entering Thursday’s matchup, with a .914 save percentage and one win.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC employee charged after allegedly stabbing customer during TMU station assault

A TTC employee is facing five charges following a stabbing incident at TMU Station that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries. Police and first responders were called to the subway...

52m ago

Man shot and killed by police at Danforth GO station

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and killed by police at Danforth GO station early Saturday morning. According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Toronto police...

1h ago

Indigenous artifacts from the Vatican collection returning to Canada today

OTTAWA — First Nations, Inuit and Métis leaders gathered at Montreal's airport Saturday to welcome home dozens of Indigenous artifacts released from the Vatican collection. "I give my love and respect...

28m ago

Events to mark 36 years since Polytechnique attack, honouring 14 women slain in 1989

MONTREAL — Polytechnique Montréal and others across the country will pay tribute on Saturday to the 14 women who were murdered at the engineering school 36 years ago in a brazen anti-feminist attack....

5h ago

Top Stories

TTC employee charged after allegedly stabbing customer during TMU station assault

A TTC employee is facing five charges following a stabbing incident at TMU Station that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries. Police and first responders were called to the subway...

52m ago

Man shot and killed by police at Danforth GO station

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and killed by police at Danforth GO station early Saturday morning. According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Toronto police...

1h ago

Indigenous artifacts from the Vatican collection returning to Canada today

OTTAWA — First Nations, Inuit and Métis leaders gathered at Montreal's airport Saturday to welcome home dozens of Indigenous artifacts released from the Vatican collection. "I give my love and respect...

28m ago

Events to mark 36 years since Polytechnique attack, honouring 14 women slain in 1989

MONTREAL — Polytechnique Montréal and others across the country will pay tribute on Saturday to the 14 women who were murdered at the engineering school 36 years ago in a brazen anti-feminist attack....

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Fighting continues in D.R. Congo despite Trump’s peace deal

Fighting continued in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo Friday, a day after Trump’s peace deal ceremony with D.R.C and Rwanda. Michelle Mackey reports.

13h ago

2:15
Eglinton LRT could open in early 2026, Premier Ford says

The Ontario government is reporting that “substantial completion” has been reached on the 14-year Eglinton Crosstown LRT project, which clears the way for the TTC to open the 19-kilometre, 25-station line.

December 5, 2025 2:15 pm EST EST

0:30
Toronto Police investigating possible road rage incident on Gardiner Expressway

Toronto police were forced to close a major stretch of the Gardiner Expressway on Friday morning as officers continue to investigate reports of a possible road-rage shooting.

December 5, 2025 12:26 pm EST EST

0:48
Finch West LRT to be free for riders on opening day

The Finch West LRT is set to officially open on Sunday and has already welcomed a few riders including Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow who says commuters will get to ride the line for free on opening day.

December 5, 2025 11:42 am EST EST

0:40
Netflix acquires Warner Bros. in unprecedented $72B deal

In an unprecedented move in the Hollywood industry, streaming giant Netflix has acquired Warner Bros. Discovery TV for a whopping $72 billion dollars.

December 5, 2025 11:26 am EST EST

More Videos