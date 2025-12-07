Woman seriously injured in 2-alarm apartment blaze in south Etobicoke

Fire crews respond to a two-alarm fire at an apartment building on Summerhill Road in south Etobicoke on Dec. 7, 2025. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By John Marchesan

Posted December 7, 2025 8:58 pm.

Last Updated December 7, 2025 9:11 pm.

A 46-year-old woman was seriously injured in a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in south Etobicoke.

Fire crews responded to a fire inside a second-floor apartment at 1 Summerhill Road, just off Lake Shore Boulevard West, just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

A woman was taken to the hospital with second-degree burns. No other injuries were reported.

“It appears it was incense that started the fire in the bedroom,” District Chief David Quinn tells CityNews. “She attempted to put it out and that’s when the burns occurred.”

The fire was contained to the second-floor unit, and residents who had to be evacuated from the building have been allowed to return home.

Top Stories

Air Transat to start cancelling flights Monday after pilots issue 72-hour strike notice

Air Transat pilots set the stage for a strike as early as Wednesday morning, issuing a 72-hour notice to the struggling company on the cusp of the busy holiday travel season. The Air Line Pilots Association...

2h ago

Finch West LRT, Toronto's newest transit line, is officially open

For the first time in two decades, commuters have a new transit line in Toronto as the Finch West LRT carried its first passengers on Sunday. The 10.3-kilometre, 18-stop line runs along Finch Avenue...

6h ago

Eager students write gruelling six-hour math exam at Putnam competition

ST. JOHN'S — Undergraduate students across North America sat down on Saturday to write a gruelling six-hour math exam, many of them unlikely to solve a single problem. The notoriously brutal William...

12h ago

4 teens carrying hammers arrested after thwarted robbery attempt in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region have arrested four teenagers in connection with a thwarted robbery attempt at Erin Mills Town Centre in Mississauga last week. According to investigators, the teens were spotted...

10h ago

