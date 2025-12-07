Woman seriously injured in 2-alarm apartment blaze in south Etobicoke

A 46-year-old woman was seriously injured in a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in south Etobicoke.

Fire crews responded to a fire inside a second-floor apartment at 1 Summerhill Road, just off Lake Shore Boulevard West, just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

A woman was taken to the hospital with second-degree burns. No other injuries were reported.

“It appears it was incense that started the fire in the bedroom,” District Chief David Quinn tells CityNews. “She attempted to put it out and that’s when the burns occurred.”

The fire was contained to the second-floor unit, and residents who had to be evacuated from the building have been allowed to return home.