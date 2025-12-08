3 things to know about Air Transat flight suspensions ahead of strike deadline

An Air Transat plane is seen at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal on Thursday, May 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 8, 2025 1:36 pm.

Last Updated December 8, 2025 2:54 pm.

Air Transat passengers are facing potential flight suspensions as the leisure airline moves to wind down operations in the lead-up to a potential work stoppage.

The Air Line Pilots Association, representing 750 Air Transat pilots, issued a 72-hour strike notice over the weekend, meaning a job action could begin as soon as 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know about the strike deadline and how it could impact travel plans.

When could a strike start?

Travel company Transat A.T. Inc., which owns the carrier, said cancellations would ramp up ahead of the potential work stoppage to ensure a more orderly wind-down process that reduces the chances of customers being stuck at their destinations.

The nearly 40 active planes in Air Transat’s fleet ferry tens of thousands of passengers on more than 500 flights each week.

Even if a strike is short or averted entirely, the spate of scrapped trips it sets off could disrupt the airline’s flight schedule for days, if not longer.

What if my flight gets cancelled?

For passengers with upcoming departures before Dec. 12, Air Transat says it recommends checking the status of a flight before leaving for the airport, and passengers will be notified by email of a cancellation and refunded. For those with departure dates on or after Dec. 13, the airline said usual terms and conditions apply.

If a return flight is cancelled, the airline says passengers will receive a new ticket on the next available flight within 48 hours of the original departure time, if the option exists. If passengers refuse the alternative transportation, Air Transat says they are entitled to a refund for the unused ticket.

Under the current Air Passenger Protection Regulations, cancellations or significant delays linked to a labour disruption are generally treated as events outside the carrier’s control, according to SkyRefund CEO Ivalyo Danailov. This means monetary compensation is usually not available, he said.

What are the issues in the contract talks?

The union says it wants a deal that boosts wages, job security, and quality of life beyond what their 10-year-old collective agreement provides.

The two sides have been in Montreal for round-the-clock negotiations over the past week, as the company looks to avert a shutdown on the cusp of the peak holiday travel period. Both sides have accused the other of failing to pull their weight in the bargaining process.

In its latest annual report last year, Transat noted that the aviation industry is facing pressure from airline pilot unions amid an ongoing labour shortage.

Air Transat pilots voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike if necessary, with ballots cast by 98 per cent of eligible pilots.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

OPP to probe company that received Ontario government payments

The Ontario Provincial Police have launched an investigation into a company connected to the Skills Development Fund after the province found "suspicious activity" relating to payments it received...

0m ago

TTC to introduce unlimited free rides after 47 per month starting September 2026: Mayor Chow

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says come September next year the TTC will introduce a fare capping system that will allow unlimited free rides once a customer surpasses 47 fares per month. The change would...

4h ago

Markham vehicles accidentally sprayed with paint. Owners seek answers

In Markham’s Unionville community the only battle you usually find in Crosby Park is a competitive one in sports played on the baseball fields or the ice of two separate arenas located there. But...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Plan in works to save some jobs slated to be cut at Algoma Steel: union

SAULT STE. MARIE — Plans are in the works to save hundreds of the roughly 1,000 jobs slated to be lost at Algoma Steel Inc. in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. Bill Slater, president of United Steelworkers local...

3h ago

Top Stories

OPP to probe company that received Ontario government payments

The Ontario Provincial Police have launched an investigation into a company connected to the Skills Development Fund after the province found "suspicious activity" relating to payments it received...

0m ago

TTC to introduce unlimited free rides after 47 per month starting September 2026: Mayor Chow

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says come September next year the TTC will introduce a fare capping system that will allow unlimited free rides once a customer surpasses 47 fares per month. The change would...

4h ago

Markham vehicles accidentally sprayed with paint. Owners seek answers

In Markham’s Unionville community the only battle you usually find in Crosby Park is a competitive one in sports played on the baseball fields or the ice of two separate arenas located there. But...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Plan in works to save some jobs slated to be cut at Algoma Steel: union

SAULT STE. MARIE — Plans are in the works to save hundreds of the roughly 1,000 jobs slated to be lost at Algoma Steel Inc. in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. Bill Slater, president of United Steelworkers local...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
13 arrested, 2 wanted in connection to violent crimes across Ontario, Quebec

York Regional Police (YRP) says 13 people have been arrested as part of a sweeping multi-jurisdictional investigation known as Project Wrangler.

3h ago

1:51
Ontario to invest $20M to install barriers at daycare centres following fatal crash

The Ford government announced the province will be investing $20 million dollars to install concrete barriers in front of daycare centres in the aftermath of a crash that claimed the life of a toddler.

5h ago

2:21
TTC commuters could ride free after 47 trips a month with new city proposal

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced the city will be proposing a TTC fare freeze that would allow commuters to ride for free after taking 47 trips per month, in lieu of making riders pay for a monthly pass.

3h ago

2:19
Air Transat pilots issue 72-hour strike notice

Air Transat pilots are clear to land on the picket lines this coming week, after the union representing its pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Sunday. Catalina Gillies speaks with passengers at Pearson Airport. 

18h ago

2:27
Fire at Indian nightclub kills 25

25 people have been killed after an fire ripped through a nightclub in India's Goa region. Tourists and staff are among the dead. As Karling Donoghue explains, an inquiry has been opened up into if the club was following fire protocols.

18h ago

More Videos