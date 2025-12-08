Federal government to open new express entry pathway for international doctors in 2026

The federal government announced Monday that Canada will open a new express permanent residency program for international doctors next year.

Immigration Minister Lena Diab said the program will be open to physicians in Canada on temporary work permits who have been working in relevant jobs for at least one of the past three years.

“This dedicated Express Entry category, along with the reserved federal admission spaces for provinces and territories will help bring in and keep practice-ready doctors, so people across Canada can get the care they need,” Diab stated in a release.

Doctors who qualify for express entry will be invited to apply in early 2026.

Diab said provinces and territories will be able to nominate up to 5,000 international doctors for work permits that will be processed within 14 days.

She said these provincial and territorial nominations will be in addition to those already allocated through the Provincial Nominee Program.

The minister said this is part of a broader plan to move away from a “one-size fits all” immigration approach and make it easier for people in certain professions to come to Canada.

“By creating a pathway to permanent residence for doctors here on temporary visas, we create a stronger health workforce, staffing gaps begin to close, and patient care benefits from diverse voices and experiences. Today’s announcement is a step in the right direction,” said Dr. Margot Burnell, president of the Canadian Medical Association.

According to 2024 data from the federal government, around 17 per cent (5.7 million) of Canadian adults and about 11 per cent (765,000) of children and youth don’t have a regular health-care provider.