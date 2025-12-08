Federal government to open new express entry pathway for international doctors in 2026

A doctor holding a stethoscope. (Photo iStock)

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press; and News Staff

Posted December 8, 2025 11:17 am.

Last Updated December 8, 2025 11:23 am.

The federal government announced Monday that Canada will open a new express permanent residency program for international doctors next year.

Immigration Minister Lena Diab said the program will be open to physicians in Canada on temporary work permits who have been working in relevant jobs for at least one of the past three years.

“This dedicated Express Entry category, along with the reserved federal admission spaces for provinces and territories will help bring in and keep practice-ready doctors, so people across Canada can get the care they need,” Diab stated in a release.

Doctors who qualify for express entry will be invited to apply in early 2026.

Diab said provinces and territories will be able to nominate up to 5,000 international doctors for work permits that will be processed within 14 days.

She said these provincial and territorial nominations will be in addition to those already allocated through the Provincial Nominee Program.

The minister said this is part of a broader plan to move away from a “one-size fits all” immigration approach and make it easier for people in certain professions to come to Canada.

“By creating a pathway to permanent residence for doctors here on temporary visas, we create a stronger health workforce, staffing gaps begin to close, and patient care benefits from diverse voices and experiences. Today’s announcement is a step in the right direction,” said Dr. Margot Burnell, president of the Canadian Medical Association.

According to 2024 data from the federal government, around 17 per cent (5.7 million) of Canadian adults and about 11 per cent (765,000) of children and youth don’t have a regular health-care provider.

Top Stories

13 arrested, 2 others wanted in 'Project Wrangler' after series of Ontario-wide murders, robberies

York Regional Police (YRP) says 13 people have been arrested as part of a sweeping multi-jurisdictional investigation known as Project Wrangler. Two suspects remain wanted Canada-wide, authorities noted...

updated

3m ago

Toronto police investigating mezuzah removal at North York seniors housing as hate crime

Toronto police have confirmed they are investigating the removal of more than a dozen mezuzahs from doorways at a North York seniors housing complex as a hate crime, following reports from residents and...

updated

1h ago

'Priceless': 8-year-old relives magical moment with Blue Jays hero George Springer

George Springer's three-run homer in the seventh inning of Game 7 of the AL Championship series against the Seattle Mariners is a moment that will live forever in Blue Jays lore, right up there with Joe...

2h ago

Highway 401 reopens after overnight road rage shooting investigation

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a possible road rage shooting that forced the temporary closure of a busy stretch of Highway 401 overnight. The incident occurred between 1:30 and 1:40...

updated

4h ago

