Scarborough school in hold-and-secure after person with gun seen in area: Police
Posted December 9, 2025 1:58 pm.
Toronto police say Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute in Scarborough is currently in a hold-and-secure after reports of a person with a gun seen in the area.
Officers were called at around 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
In a social media post, police said the gun was seen outside the school in the Danforth Avenue and Birchmount Road area.
No injuries have been reported.
A suspect fled in a dark sedan.
More to come