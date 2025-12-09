Scarborough school in hold-and-secure after person with gun seen in area: Police

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 9, 2025 1:58 pm.

Toronto police say Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute in Scarborough is currently in a hold-and-secure after reports of a person with a gun seen in the area.

Officers were called at around 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

In a social media post, police said the gun was seen outside the school in the Danforth Avenue and Birchmount Road area.

No injuries have been reported.

A suspect fled in a dark sedan.

More to come

