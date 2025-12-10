Bank of Canada set to announce last interest rate decision of 2025

The Bank of Canada is pictured in Ottawa on Friday, March 3, 2023. The Bank Canada kept its key interest rate target on hold at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 10, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated December 10, 2025 6:01 am.

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to announce today its last interest rate decision of the year.

In its most recent decision in October, the central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to 2.25 per cent.

Market data shows most economists expect the bank will leave the benchmark rate unchanged as economic trends improve.

Jobs data out last week showed the unemployment rate dropped 0.4 percentage points to 6.5 per cent in November, while the economy showed an unexpected 2.6 per cent annualized jump in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, headline inflation for October came in at 2.2 per cent, down from 2.4 per cent in September, though it still showed areas of concern.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also set to announce a rate decision today, though it’s more likely the central bank will lower interest rates south of the border.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2025.

The Canadian Press

