Canadian Armed Forces member charged in foreign interference investigation

The facade of the headquarters of the Department of National Defence is pictured in Ottawa, on April 3, 2013. A Canadian military watchdog says Ottawa should financially compensate Afghan Canadians who served as translators for the armed forces in Afghanistan and suffered mental distress. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted December 11, 2025 6:46 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2025 6:58 pm.

OTTAWA — A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been arrested and charged in a joint police operation looking into foreign interference and security of information.

Master Warrant Officer Matthew Robar, a member of the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command, has been charged with multiple offences under the National Defence Act and others.

A Department of National Defence news release says Robar is facing several charges, including communicating special operational information, breach of trust and feigning disease.

It says the arrest and charges stem from an operation between the military police and RCMP.

The release says the investigation began in 2024 and focused on the unauthorized disclosure of safeguarded information to a foreign entity.

It says if the charges proceed to prosecution, they will be tried in the military justice system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Time for unity': MP Michael Ma says he's leaving Conservatives to join Liberals

Member of Parliament for Markham–Unionville, Michael Ma, has announced he's leaving the Conservatives to join Mark Carney's Liberals. "After listening carefully to the people of Markham–Unionville...

20m ago

Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting after Mississauga stabbing that sent 1 to hospital

A suspect has died in a Peel police officer-involved shooting after a person was stabbed in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon. Officers were initially called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Britannia...

55m ago

Police use DNA to link serial killer in the deaths of 3 women over 15 years

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women in the 1980s and 1990s, and investigators believe there could be more victims.  Investigators say DNA evidence has...

5h ago

3-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say a three-year-old child was killed on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle. It happened at around 12:50 p.m. at a plaza on Cedar Street in Cambridge. A second pedestrian,...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Time for unity': MP Michael Ma says he's leaving Conservatives to join Liberals

Member of Parliament for Markham–Unionville, Michael Ma, has announced he's leaving the Conservatives to join Mark Carney's Liberals. "After listening carefully to the people of Markham–Unionville...

20m ago

Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting after Mississauga stabbing that sent 1 to hospital

A suspect has died in a Peel police officer-involved shooting after a person was stabbed in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon. Officers were initially called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Britannia...

55m ago

Police use DNA to link serial killer in the deaths of 3 women over 15 years

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women in the 1980s and 1990s, and investigators believe there could be more victims.  Investigators say DNA evidence has...

5h ago

3-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say a three-year-old child was killed on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle. It happened at around 12:50 p.m. at a plaza on Cedar Street in Cambridge. A second pedestrian,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Serial killer identified in Toronto cold case investigation

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women over almost two decades in the 1980s and 1990s.

5h ago

0:54
Woman in her 70s fatally struck in Scarborough collision

An elderly woman has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

7h ago

1:44
Massive watermain break in Brampton freezes entire street

An area of Brampton is closed to commuters after a watermain break flooded the street and froze over amid frigid temperatures in the GTA.

10h ago

2:41
Several Alberta ski resorts to go all-season

Three ski resorts in Alberta are going year-round, unlocking new trails, summer activities, and thousands of jobs. Henna Saeed has the details.

18h ago

2:08
Blast of winter weather blankets GTA in snow

An early blast of winter weather gave much of the GTA a snow day on Wednesday. Brandon Choghri speaks with residents about how they’re dealing with snow.

December 10, 2025 7:11 pm EST EST

More Videos