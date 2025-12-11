Canadian Armed Forces member charged in foreign interference investigation

OTTAWA — A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been arrested and charged in a joint police operation looking into foreign interference and security of information.

Master Warrant Officer Matthew Robar, a member of the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command, has been charged with multiple offences under the National Defence Act and others.

A Department of National Defence news release says Robar is facing several charges, including communicating special operational information, breach of trust and feigning disease.

It says the arrest and charges stem from an operation between the military police and RCMP.

The release says the investigation began in 2024 and focused on the unauthorized disclosure of safeguarded information to a foreign entity.

It says if the charges proceed to prosecution, they will be tried in the military justice system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press