Final report made on Manitoba’s proposed Red Dress Alert system

Red dress hung outside Winnipeg City Hall. (Photo: Mark Neufeld, CityNews)

By Mitchell Ringos

Posted December 15, 2025 7:17 pm.

A final report on Manitoba’s proposed Red Dress Alert system is now out. It lays out how an Indigenous-led alert could work when a woman, girl, or 2SLGBTQIA+ person is reported missing and why organizers say it needs to be more than just a phone notification.

The pilot project grew out of a motion that passed unanimously in the House of Commons in May of 2023, declaring missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls a Canada-wide emergency and calling on the federal government to fund The Red Dress Alert system.

In October of 2024, it was decided that Giganawenimaanaanig would work with federal and provincial governments, and Indigenous partners would oversee the development.

“It will be a public alert system when an Indigenous women, girl, or 2S+ person goes missing,” said Denise Cook, the project lead of the Red Dress Alert.

“We want to be able to respond to everything and anything that comes in terms of people’s concerns about their loved one who may be missing.”

Organizers say extensive consultation was critical before designing the system. The final report is based on forty-three engagement sessions held across Manitoba and more than 1,000 anonymous survey responses.

“Really grateful to be in the community and here with the people of Manitoba who have been impacted,” said Cook.

Cook says many communities have limited cell service, unreliable internet, or no access to smartphones, meaning alerts must reach people in other ways.

“It’s not just a system to get information out, it has to receive information in a timely way and also be able to address concerns that people have for their family members when they don’t know where they are,” said Cook.

The proposed timeline will see planning start in January 2026, with a target launch of the Red Dress Alert system in June 2026, followed by ongoing evaluation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Body found in parked car outside of Toronto hospital went unnoticed for days, family says

How could a parked car with a dead man inside it go unnoticed for days just steps from the entrance to a Toronto hospital's emergency room? That's what the family of Thomas Choy want answered after...

2h ago

Police offer $25K reward for info on deadly 2023 shooting at Pickering casino

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are renewing calls for information on a shooting at a casino that left a man dead two years ago, adding that a $25,000 reward is now being offered in the case. Police...

1h ago

Toronto company fined $1M for illegal home building, regulator says

TORONTO — Ontario's construction regulator says a Toronto-based homebuilder is facing more than $1 million in fines for building 39 homes without proper licensing or registration. The Home Construction...

4h ago

'General Hospital' actor Anthony Geary dead at 78

Anthony Geary, who rose to fame in the 1970s and '80s as half the daytime TV super couple Luke and Laura on “General Hospital,” has died. He was 78. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Anthony...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

Body found in parked car outside of Toronto hospital went unnoticed for days, family says

How could a parked car with a dead man inside it go unnoticed for days just steps from the entrance to a Toronto hospital's emergency room? That's what the family of Thomas Choy want answered after...

2h ago

Police offer $25K reward for info on deadly 2023 shooting at Pickering casino

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are renewing calls for information on a shooting at a casino that left a man dead two years ago, adding that a $25,000 reward is now being offered in the case. Police...

1h ago

Toronto company fined $1M for illegal home building, regulator says

TORONTO — Ontario's construction regulator says a Toronto-based homebuilder is facing more than $1 million in fines for building 39 homes without proper licensing or registration. The Home Construction...

4h ago

'General Hospital' actor Anthony Geary dead at 78

Anthony Geary, who rose to fame in the 1970s and '80s as half the daytime TV super couple Luke and Laura on “General Hospital,” has died. He was 78. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Anthony...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Police announce $25K reward for info on 2023 fatal shooting at Pickering Casino, ID suspect

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from 34-year-old Michael Ferdinand's widow, with her plea for the public's help.

2h ago

1:34
$25K reward offered for suspect behind 2023 fatal casino shooting

The Durham Regional Police Service are renewing calls for information on a shooting at a casino that left a man dead two years ago, adding that a $25,000 reward is now being offered in the case.

6h ago

1:52
Rob and Michele Reiner's son taken into custody following deaths

According to the Associated Press, Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick has been taken into custody following the deaths of his parents, however the nature of any potential charges he may be facing is unknown.

7h ago

1:23
Director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele fatally stabbed inside home

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead inside their Los Angeles home, local police say. The director was known for films like “A Few Good Men,” and “The Princess Bride.”

9h ago

3:09
At least 15 killed in mass shooting at Bondi Beach Hanukkah event

Australian officials say at least 15 people are dead, and 40 others are injured after a mass shooting at a Hanukkah event at Sydney's Bondi Beach. Karling Donoghue with the details of the attack.

December 14, 2025 7:42 pm EST EST

More Videos