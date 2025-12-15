November home sales down almost 11% annually as market hits ‘holding pattern’: CREA

A "sold" sign in a new housing development in Lasalle, a borough of Montreal, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted December 15, 2025 5:00 am.

Last Updated December 15, 2025 5:55 am.

National home sales fell 10.7 per cent in November compared with the same month last year as the Canadian Real Estate Association says activity has veered into a holding pattern heading into 2026.

The association says 33,895 properties changed hands across the country last month, as home sales also ticked 0.6 per cent lower from October on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The actual national average sale price of a home sold in November was $682,219, down two per cent from a year earlier.

CREA senior economist Shaun Cathcart says some sellers are making price concessions in order to get deals done before the end of the year, however demand could pick up in 2026 as a result of the Bank of Canada’s “clear signal that rates are now about as good as they’re likely going to get.”

The association says new listings were down 1.6 per cent month-over-month.

There were 173,000 properties listed for sale across Canada at the end of November, up 8.5 per cent from a year earlier but 2.5 per cent below the long-term average for that time of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2025.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in Los Angeles home, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director-actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were the two people found dead Sunday at a Los Angeles home owned by Reiner, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation. ...

6h ago

What to know about the attack on the Jewish festival in Australia that killed 15 people

SYDNEY (AP) — A father and son are suspected by officials to have killed 15 people on a popular Australian beach, shocking a country where gun violence is rare. The government on Monday, a day after...

1h ago

Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing, suspect sought

Toronto police are investigating an alleged stabbing that occurred in Scarborough on Sunday night. Authorities say they received a report about a stabbing near Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue East...

8h ago

Canadian Dream: OMNI poll finds fewer immigrants believe home ownership is attainable

Julie Ann Melchor flips through a photo album in her living room, decked out in holiday decorations. On the Christmas tree, hanging like an ornament, a picture of her family by a lake – her two kids...

52m ago

