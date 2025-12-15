Toronto company fined $1M for illegal home building, regulator says

Light from the sunset hits the skyline in Toronto, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 15, 2025 2:05 pm.

Last Updated December 15, 2025 2:56 pm.

TORONTO — Ontario’s construction regulator says a Toronto-based homebuilder is facing more than $1 million in fines for building 39 homes without proper licensing or registration.

The Home Construction Regulatory Authority says it laid 124 charges against Albion Building Consultant Inc., in September 2024 for illegally building and selling the homes.

The regulator says the homes were built without a valid licence and without enrolling the homes in the province’s warranty plan, both of which are required by law.

The regulator says Albion has been ordered to pay $1,018,750 in fines, the proceeds of which will go to the municipality where the violations occurred.

It says that Albion has a history of non-compliance, and has had multiple convictions and fines for illegally building and selling before the 2024 charges.

The regulator says the case highlights the importance of verifying a home builder’s licence before entering a contract, and homebuyers are encouraged to check the province’s builder directory to review licensing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police announce $25K reward for info on 2023 fatal shooting at Pickering casino, ID suspect

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are renewing calls for information on a shooting at a casino that left a man dead two years ago, adding that a $25,000 reward is now being offered in the case. Police...

1h ago

Rob Reiner's son Nick charged with murdering director-actor and wife

Rob Reiner's younger son, Nick Reiner, is in police custody for what investigators believe was the fatal stabbing of the director-actor and his wife at their Los Angeles home a day earlier, police...

2h ago

Pickering non-profit, struggling to stay open, faces long wait to get charity status

For adults living with a variety of disabilities and are over the age of 21, finding a place to continue learning and development can be a struggle. “The funding for day programs for adults in this...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Ford cool to idea to sell off U.S. booze for charity

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government has no plan to sell off a stockpile of American alcohol sitting in storage to benefit charities over the holiday season, for fear it could harm local producers. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police announce $25K reward for info on 2023 fatal shooting at Pickering casino, ID suspect

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are renewing calls for information on a shooting at a casino that left a man dead two years ago, adding that a $25,000 reward is now being offered in the case. Police...

1h ago

Rob Reiner's son Nick charged with murdering director-actor and wife

Rob Reiner's younger son, Nick Reiner, is in police custody for what investigators believe was the fatal stabbing of the director-actor and his wife at their Los Angeles home a day earlier, police...

2h ago

Pickering non-profit, struggling to stay open, faces long wait to get charity status

For adults living with a variety of disabilities and are over the age of 21, finding a place to continue learning and development can be a struggle. “The funding for day programs for adults in this...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Ford cool to idea to sell off U.S. booze for charity

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government has no plan to sell off a stockpile of American alcohol sitting in storage to benefit charities over the holiday season, for fear it could harm local producers. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Rob and Michele Reiner's son taken into custody following deaths

According to the Associated Press, Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick has been taken into custody following the deaths of his parents, however the nature of any potential charges he may be facing is unknown.

2h ago

1:23
Director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele fatally stabbed inside home

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead inside their Los Angeles home, local police say. The director was known for films like “A Few Good Men,” and “The Princess Bride.”

4h ago

1:15
Man critically injured in North York shooting

Toronto police say there was an altercation at a banquet hall on Steeles Avenue West around 4:30 a.m. Sunday before gunshots rang out.

December 14, 2025 2:30 pm EST EST

5:20
15 killed in terrorist attack on Jews in Australia

At least 15 people have been killed, including one of the gunmen, in what Australian officials called an act of antisemitic terrorism at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

3h ago

2:15
Dagmar Resort celebrates opening day earlier than usual.

Skiers and boarders hit the slopes on Saturday much earlier than usual. Great news for resorts that depend on cold, snowy winters to remain viable. CityNews' Rob Leth strapped on the skis and files his report.

December 13, 2025 6:28 pm EST EST

More Videos