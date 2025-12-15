Toronto company fined $1M for illegal home building, regulator says

TORONTO — Ontario’s construction regulator says a Toronto-based homebuilder is facing more than $1 million in fines for building 39 homes without proper licensing or registration.

The Home Construction Regulatory Authority says it laid 124 charges against Albion Building Consultant Inc., in September 2024 for illegally building and selling the homes.

The regulator says the homes were built without a valid licence and without enrolling the homes in the province’s warranty plan, both of which are required by law.

The regulator says Albion has been ordered to pay $1,018,750 in fines, the proceeds of which will go to the municipality where the violations occurred.

It says that Albion has a history of non-compliance, and has had multiple convictions and fines for illegally building and selling before the 2024 charges.

The regulator says the case highlights the importance of verifying a home builder’s licence before entering a contract, and homebuyers are encouraged to check the province’s builder directory to review licensing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press