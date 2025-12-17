Student charged over alleged hit list, threats at London, Ont., university campus

Police in London, Ont., say a Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly writing a hit list of people he wished to kill and uttering death threats at a local university.

Police say on Sunday morning, a man was sitting in a common area with several residents of the same building on Epworth Avenue at King’s University College.

They allege the suspect had compiled a list of men’s names and mentioned to at least one of the nearby residents that the list referred to people he wanted to kill.

Police allege the man verbally threatened two listed people who were in the area, and both called police.

Police say nobody was injured, and the 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Monday and charged with three counts of uttering death threats.

A King’s spokesperson says the suspect was enrolled at the university and “has been trespassed from campus.”