Student charged over alleged hit list, threats at London, Ont., university campus

A London Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 17, 2025 3:30 pm.

Police in London, Ont., say a Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly writing a hit list of people he wished to kill and uttering death threats at a local university.

Police say on Sunday morning, a man was sitting in a common area with several residents of the same building on Epworth Avenue at King’s University College.

They allege the suspect had compiled a list of men’s names and mentioned to at least one of the nearby residents that the list referred to people he wanted to kill.

Police allege the man verbally threatened two listed people who were in the area, and both called police.

Police say nobody was injured, and the 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Monday and charged with three counts of uttering death threats. 

A King’s spokesperson says the suspect was enrolled at the university and “has been trespassed from campus.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Red paint identifying Bathurst priority transit lanes peeling off road a month after installation

The red paint identifying the Bathurst Street priority transit lanes is already peeling off the road a little over a month after they were installed. The lanes from Bathurst Station to Dundas Street...

3h ago

Ford government says potential Lake Ontario sewage overflow 'unrelated' to Ontario Place construction

Claims that Ontario Place construction will send heaps of raw sewage into Lake Ontario are unfounded, the Ministry of Tourism responded on Wednesday after a group that opposes the plan accused the Ford...

52m ago

Ford pitches Toronto as host of new global defence bank

OTTAWA — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pitching Toronto as the best place to host a new global bank for defence spending. The Defence, Security and Resilience Bank is a new multilateral initiative by...

1h ago

Rob Reiner’s son Nick appears in court on 2 counts of murder in killing of his parents

Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner made his first court appearance Wednesday in Los Angeles on two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents. The 32-year-old did not enter a plea as he...

1h ago

Top Stories

Red paint identifying Bathurst priority transit lanes peeling off road a month after installation

The red paint identifying the Bathurst Street priority transit lanes is already peeling off the road a little over a month after they were installed. The lanes from Bathurst Station to Dundas Street...

3h ago

Ford government says potential Lake Ontario sewage overflow 'unrelated' to Ontario Place construction

Claims that Ontario Place construction will send heaps of raw sewage into Lake Ontario are unfounded, the Ministry of Tourism responded on Wednesday after a group that opposes the plan accused the Ford...

52m ago

Ford pitches Toronto as host of new global defence bank

OTTAWA — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pitching Toronto as the best place to host a new global bank for defence spending. The Defence, Security and Resilience Bank is a new multilateral initiative by...

1h ago

Rob Reiner’s son Nick appears in court on 2 counts of murder in killing of his parents

Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner made his first court appearance Wednesday in Los Angeles on two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents. The 32-year-old did not enter a plea as he...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:39
Major Ontario-wide investigation leads to recovery of $25M worth of vehicles

The Ontario Provincial Police and the Canada Border Services Agency have announced the dismantling of a criminal organization accused of trafficking stolen vehicles overseas, and the recovery of more than 300 vehicles.

4h ago

2:13
Mild temperatures with rainy conditions

Toronto will see some mild temperatures on Wednesday along with rainfall starting at night and into Thursday.

20h ago

2:52
Muslim family forced to move burial

A tragic loss became doubly heartbreaking for one southern Ontario family, who say they learned during their daughter’s funeral that she could not be buried in the cemetery near their home. OMNI News Reporter Loveen Gill reports.

20h ago

3:41
Toronto Council votes to speed up new Finch West LRT

Criticized as moving too slow, city staff will now study ways to improve speeds on the newly opened Finch West LRT. As Alan Carter reports opponents of Mayor Olivia Chow say this should have been done before.

22h ago

0:33
Toronto Tempo unveils inaugural WNBA jerseys

The Toronto Tempo unveiled their inaugural WNBA jerseys on Tuesday, marking a milestone for Canada’s first team in the league as they prepare for their debut season.

December 16, 2025 11:16 am EST EST

More Videos