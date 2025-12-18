Man, 24, charged in violent kidnapping in Mississauga

Police have charged a 24-year-old man as part of a kidnapping investigation in Mississauga.

Investigators say just before 10:30 p.m. on November 27, a 26-year-old was in the Windwood Drive and Bucklepost Crescent area when he was assaulted by four suspects as he exited his car and was forced into a Ford F-150 pickup.

Police allege the man was held for several hours, continually assaulted, and threatened for money before he was released near Loyalist Drive.

Surveillance photo showing a man allegedly being abducted by a suspect in Mississauga. PRP/HO

Following an investigation, police arrested 24-year-old Mohamad Rayyan Dassut on December 4 and charged him with kidnapping, assault, robbery, extortion, forcible confinement and possession of property obtained by crime.

At the time of his arrest, Dassut was out on probation.

Investigators say three other suspects remain at large.