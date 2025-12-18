Man, 24, charged in violent kidnapping in Mississauga

Photo of Mohamad Rayyan Dassut, one of four suspects charged in Mississauga kidnapping in November. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted December 18, 2025 4:55 pm.

Police have charged a 24-year-old man as part of a kidnapping investigation in Mississauga.

Investigators say just before 10:30 p.m. on November 27, a 26-year-old was in the Windwood Drive and Bucklepost Crescent area when he was assaulted by four suspects as he exited his car and was forced into a Ford F-150 pickup.

Police allege the man was held for several hours, continually assaulted, and threatened for money before he was released near Loyalist Drive.

Surveillance photo showing a man allegedly being abducted by a suspect in Mississauga. PRP/HO

Following an investigation, police arrested 24-year-old Mohamad Rayyan Dassut on December 4 and charged him with kidnapping, assault, robbery, extortion, forcible confinement and possession of property obtained by crime.

At the time of his arrest, Dassut was out on probation.

Investigators say three other suspects remain at large.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Integrity Commissioner investigating Labour Minister David Piccini

Ontario's Integrity Commissioner has launched an investigation into Ontario Labour Minister David Piccini, 680 NewsRadio has learned. The inquiry is related to the selection of applicants to the Skills...

36m ago

2 pedestrians struck by vehicles during Richmond Hill crash

Two pedestrians have been struck following a collision involving two vehicles in Richmond Hill. York police say there was a collision involving two vehicles and the pedestrians were also struck during...

29m ago

Jewish people most targeted community for hate incidents in York Region since 2024: Police Chief

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said they are doing everything they can to make sure the Jewish residents feel safe as the community remains the most targeted group for hate crimes in the area...

27m ago

Carney rolls eyes as Ford brags about anti-tariff ad that derailed U.S. trade negotiations

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford seem to be on the same page about a lot of important things, announcing a new agreement on Thursday that will speed up the approval of major infrastructure...

5h ago

Top Stories

Ontario Integrity Commissioner investigating Labour Minister David Piccini

Ontario's Integrity Commissioner has launched an investigation into Ontario Labour Minister David Piccini, 680 NewsRadio has learned. The inquiry is related to the selection of applicants to the Skills...

36m ago

2 pedestrians struck by vehicles during Richmond Hill crash

Two pedestrians have been struck following a collision involving two vehicles in Richmond Hill. York police say there was a collision involving two vehicles and the pedestrians were also struck during...

29m ago

Jewish people most targeted community for hate incidents in York Region since 2024: Police Chief

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said they are doing everything they can to make sure the Jewish residents feel safe as the community remains the most targeted group for hate crimes in the area...

27m ago

Carney rolls eyes as Ford brags about anti-tariff ad that derailed U.S. trade negotiations

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford seem to be on the same page about a lot of important things, announcing a new agreement on Thursday that will speed up the approval of major infrastructure...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:12
Prime Minister Carney eyerolls at Ontario Premier Ford's tariff-ad defence

Prime Minister Mark Carney nervously chuckled when Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended his tariff ad against the Trump administration, saying it was the 'best ad' to get the U.S. president's attention.

6h ago

2:16
Ontario police recover 306 stolen vehicles in auto theft probe

Ontario police say they’ve dismantled a major auto theft network, recovering 306 vehicles worth more than $25 million. Twenty people are now facing charges. Brandon Rowe reports.

23h ago

2:49
Brampton's Mayor calls on province, feds for support to combat extortion-related crimes

Brampton officials say the number of reported extortion cases in Peel Region continue to rise dramatically each year. Erica Natividad with what they are seeking from the province and from Ottawa.

December 17, 2025 6:13 pm EST EST

2:55
Toronto city council approves hike in land transfer tax for luxury homes

Saying the wealthiest can afford to pay more, Toronto mayor Olivia Chow has increased the tax level on sales of homes over $3m. As Alan Carter reports, opponents say it will hurt everyone, not just the rich.

December 17, 2025 5:49 pm EST EST

1:04
'Environmentally destructive': Growing calls against plan to cut Ontario Place sewage pipe

Activists and politicians are calling out the Ontario government's plan to cut a sewage overflow pipe near Ontario Place over environmental concerns.

December 17, 2025 3:26 pm EST EST

More Videos