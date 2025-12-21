Woman critically injured as multi-vehicle crash closes stretch of Eglinton Ave. near DVP

Photo shows a multi-vehicle crash on Eglinton Avenue near the Don Valley Parkway on Dec. 21, 2025. ONTARIO 511

By John Marchesan

Posted December 21, 2025 4:57 pm.

Last Updated December 21, 2025 5:15 pm.

A female driver has suffered critical injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in the east end.

Police say the crash, believed to have involved as many as four vehicles, occurred just after 4 p.m. on Eglinton Avenue just before the Don Valley Parkway onramp.

Investigators say a woman was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police say four other people suffered injuries, but all appear to be non-life threatening at this time.

Eglinton Avenue is closed between Gervais Avenue and Wynford Drive as the investigation continues.

