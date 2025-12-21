Woman critically injured as multi-vehicle crash closes stretch of Eglinton Ave. near DVP
Posted December 21, 2025 4:57 pm.
Last Updated December 21, 2025 5:15 pm.
A female driver has suffered critical injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in the east end.
Police say the crash, believed to have involved as many as four vehicles, occurred just after 4 p.m. on Eglinton Avenue just before the Don Valley Parkway onramp.
Investigators say a woman was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Police say four other people suffered injuries, but all appear to be non-life threatening at this time.
Eglinton Avenue is closed between Gervais Avenue and Wynford Drive as the investigation continues.