Woman critically injured as multi-vehicle crash closes stretch of Eglinton Ave. near DVP

A female driver has suffered critical injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in the east end.

Police say the crash, believed to have involved as many as four vehicles, occurred just after 4 p.m. on Eglinton Avenue just before the Don Valley Parkway onramp.

Investigators say a woman was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police say four other people suffered injuries, but all appear to be non-life threatening at this time.

Eglinton Avenue is closed between Gervais Avenue and Wynford Drive as the investigation continues.