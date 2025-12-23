FBI sought interview with former prince Andrew during Peter Nygard investigation

Peter Nygard arrives at a courthouse in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct.3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted December 23, 2025 11:21 am.

Last Updated December 23, 2025 11:49 am.

OTTAWA — The FBI and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York sought an interview with ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor for connections to Canadian sex offender and fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

The revelation comes in the latest batch of documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice related to Jeffrey Epstein.

An April 2020 letter from American authorities officially requested assistance from their U.K. counterparts in securing an interview with the former prince.

The letter says that evidence exists linking Mountbatten Windsor to both Epstein and Nygard in two separate sex trafficking investigations.

Nygard was sentenced to 11 years by an Ontario judge last year, who described him as a “sexual predator” when handing down the sexual assault sentence.

King Charles stripped his brother of his remaining royal titles in November due to Mountbatten Windsor’s connections to Epstein.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

