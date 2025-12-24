5 people hospitalized in E. coli outbreak linked to Pillsbury brand Pizza Pops

A package of Pepperoni and Bacon Pillsbury Pizza Pops are shown in this undated handout photo from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Canadian Food Inspection Agency (Mandatory Credit)

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted December 24, 2025 1:27 pm.

Last Updated December 24, 2025 2:53 pm.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting a fifth hospitalization in an E. coli outbreak linked to recalled Pillsbury brand Pizza Pops.

The federal agency says 23 people got sick with the bacterial illness in seven provinces after eating or handling certain flavours of the frozen snack between early October and late November.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled several pepperoni and bacon Pizza Pops on Sunday due to an E. coli contamination that is under investigation.

The outbreak has now reached Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says for every lab-confirmed case, there are an estimated 32 more undetected in the community.

E. coli symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, headache, mild fever, severe stomach cramps, and watery or bloody diarrhea.

Most people will fully recover after a few days without treatment, but people who are pregnant, under the age of five, over the age of 60, or have weakened immune systems, are at a higher risk of severe illness.

The affected products are Pizza Pops Pepperoni + Bacon, Pizza Pops Supremo Extreme Pepperoni + Bacon and Pizza Pops FRANK’s RedHot Pepperoni + Bacon, all with best-before dates in June 2026.

Top Stories

5 facing charges for allegedly stealing over $2M in merchandise from Ajax Amazon centre

Five people, including two Amazon employees, have been charged for allegedly stealing over $2 million in merchandise from an Amazon fulfillment centre in Ajax. Durham police launched an investigation...

3h ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks immediate release from prison in appeals argument

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs urged a federal appeals court in New York late Tuesday to order his immediate release from prison and reverse his conviction on prostitution-related...

5h ago

Prime Minister Mark Carney's holiday message to Canadians

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the holiday season is a time to slow down and reflect and to reconnect with loved ones. In a recorded message to Canadians, he says the holidays remind people...

2h ago

What's open/closed on Christmas and Boxing Day in Toronto

Time to get your last minute shopping done ahead of Christmas when many places will shut down for the holiday. Here is what will be open and closed in Toronto this week: Attractions In Toronto,...

3h ago

