Man seriously injured after fire outside of downtown Toronto church building

Toronto police officers are seen outside of a church building where there was a fire Friday morning. CITYNEWS / Ricardo Alfonso

By Nick Westoll

Posted December 26, 2025 9:47 am.

A man has been taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a fire outside a downtown Toronto church building early Friday, officials say.

Toronto Fire Services personnel were called to the property on Charles Street East, just east of Yonge Street, after 6 a.m.

A spokesperson told 680 NewsRadio Toronto crews were called with reports of a garbage fire at the property.

After crews arrived, the spokesperson said they found debris on fire in front of the building. The representative said the fire was put out and crews confirmed it didn’t spread into the building.

A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson said the man was taken to a hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Meanwhile, Toronto police officers could be seen monitoring the blocked-off scene Friday morning.

An investigation into the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding it is underway.

