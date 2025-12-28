Lightning hold off Canadiens’ rally, extend winning streak to four games

Nick Paul #20 of the Tampa Bay Lightning against Nick Suzuki #14 of the Montreal Canadiens at Benchmark International Arena on December 28, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images) 2025 NHLI

By The Associated Press

Posted December 28, 2025 9:22 pm.

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov scored twice, Gage Goncalves added two assists and had the deciding goal in the shootout as the Tampa Bay Lightning held off the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Sunday.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had two assists for Tampa Bay. Nick Paul and Pontus Holmberg also scored for the Lightning, who won their fourth straight game. Jonas Johansson stopped 32 shots and both attempts in the shootout.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored twice, including the tying goal with 3.8 seconds left, and added an assist as Montreal rallied from deficits of 3-0 and 4-1 in the third period to secure a point. Noah Dobson had a goal and an assist, and Ivan Demidov also scored for the Canadiens. Jacob Fowler finished with 18 saves for Montreal, which played its first game coming out of the Christmas break.

Kucherov scored two of Tampa Bay’s three goals in the second period.

Goncalves fed Kucherov for a breakaway goal at 2:28 of the second. Kucherov scored again at 12:11 when Goncalves missed a 2-on-1 chance wide, but Brayden Point picked up the rebound and quickly fed Kucherov above the crease.

Paul made it 3-0 at 14:49.

Demidov broke up Johansson’s shutout bid 1:06 into the third period, poking in a Slafkovsky pass above the paint. But Holmberg answered 34 seconds later, deflecting a Bjorkstrand pass to score in his fourth consecutive game. Montreal then scored three times in the final 10:44 of the third.

Slafkovsky started the comeback at 9:16 before and Dobson scored at 12:17 to make it a one-goal game.

Earlier Sunday, Tampa Bay activated Brandon Hagel from injured reserve after missing four games and placed defenseman Ryan McDonagh on injured reserve, three games after he returned from an 18-game absence.

Up next

Canadiens: At Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Lightning: At Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

