2 males arrested after fleeing crash scene in North York
Posted January 2, 2026 10:08 pm.
Last Updated January 2, 2026 10:42 pm.
Police say they arrested two males after they fled on foot after a collision in North York.
Investigators say the crash happened around 9:24 p.m. in the Weston Road and Fenmar Drive area. The single-vehicle collision involved a vehicle hitting a fence and flipping over.
Both males fled on foot and were arrested a short time later with minor injuries, according to police.