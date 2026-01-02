2 males arrested after fleeing crash scene in North York

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted January 2, 2026 10:08 pm.

Last Updated January 2, 2026 10:42 pm.

Police say they arrested two males after they fled on foot after a collision in North York.

Investigators say the crash happened around 9:24 p.m. in the Weston Road and Fenmar Drive area. The single-vehicle collision involved a vehicle hitting a fence and flipping over.

Both males fled on foot and were arrested a short time later with minor injuries, according to police.

