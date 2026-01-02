BTS announces March comeback date, putting an end to a nearly four-year hiatus

FILE - Korean pop band BTS appears at the 2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 7, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) 2019 Invision

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted January 2, 2026 3:34 pm.

Last Updated January 2, 2026 11:24 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — They’re going to light up 2026 like dynamite: K-pop group BTS’ comeback has an official date.

According to a note shared to social media by the entertainment company BigHit Music, the mega popular group will return on March 20.

That’s after a nearly four-year hiatus, as all seven members of BTS — RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jung Kook and j-hope — completed South Korea’s mandatory military service.

“March 20th comeback confirmed,” BigHit Music wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Rapper Suga was the last group member to be released — from his duties as a social service agent, an alternative to serving in the military that he reportedly chose due to a shoulder injury. That was in June 2025.

The six others, RM, V, Jimin, Jung Kook, Jin and j-hope, served in the army.

BTS tiered their enlistments, giving ample time for its members to focus on solo projects while the group was on a break.

Last summer, the group teased a world tour and announced that a new album would be released in the spring of 2026. At the time, they said they would begin working on the project in July 2025.

“Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas,” they said in a statement. “We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started.”

The 2026 album will mark their first since 2022’s anthology, “Proof,” their 2021 Japanese compilation album “BTS, the Best,” and their last studio album, “Be,” released in 2020.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 males arrested after fleeing crash scene in North York

Police say they arrested two males after they fled on foot after a collision in North York. Investigators say the crash happened around 9:24 p.m. in the Weston Road and Fenmar Drive area. The single-vehicle...

53m ago

Male in hospital after stabbing in York, suspect outstanding: police

A male is in the hospital after he was stabbed in York late Friday night, according to police. Officers say the stabbing occurred just after 10:20 p.m. in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue. Investigators...

55m ago

Transport Canada warns Air India on drinking rules after pilot's Vancouver arrest

An Air India pilot was offloaded from a plane and arrested at Vancouver International Airport last week, with Transport Canada warning the airline that it faced loss of its flight authorizations if it...

2h ago

Pedestrian injured, dog dead, after being struck by vehicle on Lake Shore

A man has serious injuries and a dog has been pronounced dead after they were both struck by a vehicle at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Remembrance Drive on Friday afternoon, Toronto police say. Emergency...

9h ago

Top Stories

2 males arrested after fleeing crash scene in North York

Police say they arrested two males after they fled on foot after a collision in North York. Investigators say the crash happened around 9:24 p.m. in the Weston Road and Fenmar Drive area. The single-vehicle...

53m ago

Male in hospital after stabbing in York, suspect outstanding: police

A male is in the hospital after he was stabbed in York late Friday night, according to police. Officers say the stabbing occurred just after 10:20 p.m. in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue. Investigators...

55m ago

Transport Canada warns Air India on drinking rules after pilot's Vancouver arrest

An Air India pilot was offloaded from a plane and arrested at Vancouver International Airport last week, with Transport Canada warning the airline that it faced loss of its flight authorizations if it...

2h ago

Pedestrian injured, dog dead, after being struck by vehicle on Lake Shore

A man has serious injuries and a dog has been pronounced dead after they were both struck by a vehicle at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Remembrance Drive on Friday afternoon, Toronto police say. Emergency...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Light snow on the way for the GTA

The GTA will see a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday along with light snow expected in the afternoon.

4h ago

0:27
10-year-old found dead inside Barrie home

The cause of death of the child has not been disclosed at this time as the investigation continues.

7h ago

0:37
It's 2026, that means back to the office for many in the public and private sectors

The remote work option is ending for many across the country with many government employees heading back into the office.

12h ago

0:30
Popular all-you-can-eat buffet location closing in Toronto

The Mandarin is closing its doors at the Yonge and Eglinton location due to redevelopment plans for office space.

12h ago

1:34
Snow could impact Monday commute

More winter weather is on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

January 1, 2026 7:48 pm EST EST

More Videos