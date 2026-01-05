1 person rescued after 2 vehicle crash, rollover in North York
Posted January 5, 2026 5:12 pm.
Last Updated January 5, 2026 5:46 pm.
Toronto fire fighters had to saw through the roof of a car to free a trapped man after a two-vehicle crash in North York.
Toronto police say both vehicles went off the road and ended up near a ravine in the Lawrence Avenue East and Leslie Street area just after 4 p.m. Monday evening.
One of the vehicles rolled over and a man was trapped inside.
Toronto Fire crews were able to extricate him and he was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Toronto Fire Services crews rescued one person trapped in a vehicle after a collision. Crews stabilized the vehicles and cut the roof to gain access. Patient has been transferred to care of @TorontoMedics. #toronto ^dc pic.twitter.com/MvghrX5gVs— Toronto Fire Services