1 person rescued after 2 vehicle crash, rollover in North York

Toronto fire fighters had to saw through the roof of a car to free a trapped man after a two-vehicle crash in North York.

Toronto police say both vehicles went off the road and ended up near a ravine in the Lawrence Avenue East and Leslie Street area just after 4 p.m. Monday evening.

One of the vehicles rolled over and a man was trapped inside.

Toronto Fire crews were able to extricate him and he was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.