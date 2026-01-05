1 person rescued after 2 vehicle crash, rollover in North York

Toronto Fire work to extricate a man trapped in a vehicle after a crash. Toronto Fire.

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 5, 2026 5:12 pm.

Last Updated January 5, 2026 5:46 pm.

Toronto fire fighters had to saw through the roof of a car to free a trapped man after a two-vehicle crash in North York.

Toronto police say both vehicles went off the road and ended up near a ravine in the Lawrence Avenue East and Leslie Street area just after 4 p.m. Monday evening.

One of the vehicles rolled over and a man was trapped inside.

Toronto Fire crews were able to extricate him and he was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

