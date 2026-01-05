Boil-water advisories lifted near Calgary watermain break after pipe burst

CALGARY — Boil-water advisories for Calgary neighbourhoods near a major watermain break have been lifted, as crews work on repairing the pipe that normally supplies most of the city with potable water.

Advisories had been in place for close to 3,000 people in Parkdale, Montgomery and Point McKay and West Hillhurst since Dec. 30, when the Bearspaw South Feeder Main ruptured.

The city says testing, done in collaboration with Alberta Health Services and Alberta Environment and Protected Areas, confirms the water in the communities is up to snuff.

Still, it says anyone who has not turned on the taps in the last 24 hours should flush their home’s water systems before using.

Despite the advisory lifting, the city says Calgarians must continue to conserve water so demand does not outstrip supply.

On Saturday, Calgary’s water use crept up to 495 million litres, which the city says was above the goal of 485 million litres.

“The first Monday of 2026 is expected to mark a return to work and school for many Calgarians. We’re continuing to remind everyone to adjust their water use habits and help conserve our water system,” Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Susan Henry said in a news release Sunday.

The city also said traffic has reopened on a single eastbound lane on 16 Avenue NW east of Sarcee Trail NW. Access to eastbound 16 Avenue NW from Sarcee has also reopened.

Westbound traffic along 16 Avenue NW between 49 Street and Sarcee Trail NW remains closed.

The city also provided an update on repairs to the watermain in the release, saying crews have removed water from the site along 16 Avenue NW and excavated the damaged section.

It said they were moving into the pipe removal phase of the repair, which was expected to begin Sunday.

It’s the second time within a year and a half that a section of the Bearspaw South Feeder Main, which supplies 60 per cent of the treated water for the city of 1.6 million people, has burst.

The last rupture in the summer of 2024 prompted months of water restrictions, advisories and the invocation of a state of emergency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2026.

The Canadian Press