Trump invited to give State of the Union address on Feb. 24

President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted January 7, 2026 4:51 pm.

Last Updated January 7, 2026 9:02 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Mike Johnson has invited President Donald Trump to give the first State of the Union address of his second term on Feb. 24.

The invitation sent on Wednesday notes that the nation is marking the 250th anniversary of American independence. The invitation touted the work of Trump and a Republican-led Congress in 2025 and pointed to the year ahead.

“We look forward to advancing the important work ahead of us in 2026, serving the American people, defending liberty, and preserving this grand experiment in self-governance,” Johnson wrote.

The address will give Trump the chance to shape the GOP’s message to voters going into a midterm election that will determine whether Republicans maintain control of Congress, or if Democrats can win one or both chambers and gain the ability to better confront Trump’s legislative agenda during his final two years in office.

Trump has addressed Congress once before in his second term, delivering a speech to a joint session in March.

The Associated Press

