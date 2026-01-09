Is Mark Carney doing enough amid the global chaos?

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives to take part in an announcement with Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted January 9, 2026 6:31 am.

It’s been quite the start to 2026, from the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to further peacekeeping efforts for Ukraine in France.

And although Prime Minister Mark Carney has been trying to keep up with the chaos, Canadians can’t help but feel anxious about the future of our sovereignty, safety, and international relations.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks to Glen McGregor, political correspondent for CityNews, to discuss Carney’s handling of US President Trump’s aggressive pursuit of Greenland, the potential ramifications to Canada’s oil sector in the aftermath of the events in Venezuela, and the significance of Carney’s upcoming trip to China.

