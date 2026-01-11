Protesters try to attack driver after truck speeds through anti-Iran demonstration in Los Angeles

By The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2026 8:37 pm.

Last Updated January 11, 2026 9:56 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police responded Sunday after somebody drove a U-Haul box truck down a street crowded with marchers demonstrating in support of the Iranian people, causing protesters to scramble out of the way and then run after the speeding vehicle to try to attack the driver.

The U-Haul truck, with a window and side mirrors shattered, was stopped several blocks away and surrounded by police cars. ABC7 news helicopter footage showed officers keeping the crowd at bay as demonstrators swarmed the truck, throwing punches at the driver and thrusting flagpoles through the driver’s side window.

The driver, a man who was not identified, was detained “pending further investigation,” police said in a statement Sunday evening.

The police statement said one person was hit by the truck but nobody was seriously hurt. Two people were evaluated by paramedics and both declined treatment, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Several hundred people, some waving the flag of Iran, had gathered Sunday afternoon along Veteran Avenue in LA’s Westwood neighborhood to protest against the Iranian theocracy. Police eventually issued a dispersal order, and by 5 p.m. only about a hundred protesters were still in the area, ABC7 reported.

Activists say a crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran has killed more than 530 people. Protesters flooded the streets in Iran’s capital of Tehran and its second-largest city again Sunday.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Partial list of 2026 Golden Globe Award winners

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The 83rd Golden Globe Awards are being handed out in Beverly Hills, California. Comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting the ceremony Sunday from the Beverly Hilton....

13m ago

Nikki Glaser takes swings at CBS and Leo, goes gentle on Julia in Golden Globes monologue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikki Glaser went hard then eased up in her monologue to open Sunday's Golden Globes. In her earliest jokes she suggested stars in the room might be in the Epstein Files...

13m ago

Celebrities wear pins protesting ICE on the Golden Globes red carpet

Some celebrities donned anti-ICE pins at the Golden Globes on Sunday in tribute to Renee Good, who was shot and killed in her car by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer this week in Minneapolis. The...

51m ago

Fashion takes center stage on Golden Globes red carpet

The Golden Globes red carpet offers fashion lovers and screen watchers an amuse-bouche of beauty and glamour as one of the first stops on the award season road to Hollywood’s biggest night, the Oscars. The...

58m ago

